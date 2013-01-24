Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Personalized drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Personalized drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits
Personalized drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Personalized drying with SenseIQ
Introducing the Philips dryer with SenseIQ. Sensing and adapting to your hair, it adjusts the temperature to prevent overheating, retaining your hair's natural moisture. Every time you dry, your hair will feel beautiful and cared for. See all benefits