2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easily create beautiful natural curls
Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.
Tulip shape
One touch clip and curl
Heat safe design
Light and compact
Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.
The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.
As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
trishtzy
16/11/2016
Singapore
Great for beginners!
I think this product is meant for those who have short to medium length hair. The biggest constraint is the size of the curler. You can only grab a really small section of your hair and this takes up a bit of time. The ceramic plate makes it really easy to style. You can just slide it all the way to the ends and curl your hair. I'm glad that I don't have to worry about accidentally burning my hands and face while curling my hair. Lolsss
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BHH777/03 Easy Natural Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BHH777/03 Easy Natural Curler
Tested in 2014.