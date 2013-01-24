Home
    Easy Natural Curler

    BHH777/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    Easily create beautiful natural curls
      Easy Natural Curler

      BHH777/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Easily create beautiful natural curls

      Philips Easy Natural Curler makes it easy to create beautiful curls even at the back of your head. Its unique Tulip shape and clever plates hold the hair strand while styling, enabling you to create curls in one simple movement.

        Easily create beautiful natural curls

        Even at the back of your head

        • Tulip shape
        • One touch clip and curl
        • Heat safe design
        • Light and compact
        Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

        Uniquely designed for creating beautiful, natural curls

        Philips Easy Natural Curler has a unique Tulip shape for creating stylish, natural curls like no effort went into it.

        Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

        Automatic clip for curling with just one hand

        The Philips Easy Natural Curler’s clip and curl plates automatically clip and hold the hair strand while styling, so you can curl in a single movement and with just one hand.

        Protects against accidental burns

        Protects against accidental burns

        As the styling plates are protected from touching, you don't have to worry about getting accidental burns.

        Slim handle and small size to carry around

        Slim handle and small size to carry around

        Philips Easy Natural Curler is light, comfortable to use and compact. Its slim handle and small size makes it perfect to carry around.

        Protective ceramic coating

        Protective ceramic coating

        The protective ceramic coating of the curler's plates ensures even heat distribution and less hair damage for shiny and soft hair.

        Professional 200°C styling temperature

        Professional 200°C styling temperature

        A professional temperature of 200°C guarantees nice results even on thick hair, while minimizing hair damage.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Temperature
          200  °C
          Plate size
          20X70
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Heating time
          30  sec
          Heater type
          PTC
          Voltage
          110-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

        • Features

          Unique Tulip shape
          Yes
          One touch clip and curl
          Yes
          Light and compact
          Yes
          Heat safe design
          Yes
          Ceramic coating
          Yes

        • Hair type

          End result
          Natural looking curls
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          • Short

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

            • Tested in 2014.

