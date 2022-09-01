5000 Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
Reveal naturally straight, beautifully shiny hair in just 5 minutes. Our ThermoProtect technology with ionic care system work together with the bristle design for healthy looking, frizz-free hair.
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5000
Heated straightening brush
Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair ThermoProtect technology Ionic Care Argan oil ceramic coating ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair
Temperature of the bristles stays at an optimized level to minimize the heat damage, while reducing friction. Leaving hair naturally straight with a silky smooth look.
Triple bristle design
Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.
Large paddle-shaped brush
The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.
Fast heat-up time
Ready to use in 50 seconds.
Ready to use indicator light
LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.
Ionic care for smooth, shiny hair
Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair
1.8m cord for maximum flexibility
1.8m cord.
Swivel cord
Swivel cord for comfortable use.
3 temperature settings to suit your hair type
Three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit your hair type.
Argan oil infused ceramic coating
The bristles with argan oil infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.
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Technical specifications
Voltage
Universal
V Cord length
1.8 m Heater Type
PTC Product size (mm)
350 L x 75 W x 48 D Total number of bristles
247 LED light indicator
White color Off mode power
< 0.5 W
Features
Auto shut-off
after 60 min Temperature Settings
3 settings
150°C - 170°C - 200°C Brush shape
Paddle Brushing area (mm)
116 L x 60 W Number of heated bristles
111
Service
2-year warranty
Yes
Ease of use
Storage hook
Yes Swivel cord
Yes
Caring technologies
ThermoProtect
Yes Argan oil infusion
Yes
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Based on a home placement test with 96 women with different hair types in Poland. Applied to 170°C and 200°C
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