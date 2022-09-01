  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5000 Heated straightening brush

    BHH885/00
    Find support for this product
    • Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes* Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*
      -{discount-value}

      5000 Heated straightening brush

      BHH885/00
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5000

        5000

        Heated straightening brush

        Total:

        Naturally straight hair in 5 minutes*

        With ionic care with smooth, shiny hair

        • ThermoProtect technology
        • Ionic Care
        • Argan oil ceramic coating
        ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

        ThermoProtect minimizes heat damage on hair

        Ionic care releases millions of ions, eliminate static and resulting in beautiful looking, shiny hair

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design

        Triple bristle design gently detangles and straightens while protecting your scalp from heat.

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        Large paddle-shaped brush

        The paddle-shaped design to straighten more hair in one go.

        Fast heat-up time

        Fast heat-up time

        Ready to use in 50 seconds.

        Ready to use indicator light

        Ready to use indicator light

        LED light indicates when the brush is ready to use.

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord for maximum flexibility

        1.8m cord.

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord

        Swivel cord for comfortable use.

        3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        3 temperature settings to suit your hair type

        Three temperature settings (150°C, 170°C, 200°C) to suit your hair type.

        Argan oil infused ceramic coating

        Argan oil infused ceramic coating

        The bristles with argan oil infused ceramic coating glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny look.

        Technical Specifications

        • Caring technologies

          Argan oil infusion
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Voltage
          Universal V
          Heater type
          PTC
          Product size (mm)
          350 L x 75 W x 48 D
          Total number of bristles
          247
          LED light indicator
          White color

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes

        • Features

          Auto shut-off
          after 60 min
          Temperature Settings
          • 3 settings
          • 150°C - 170°C - 200°C
          Brush shape
          Paddle
          Brushing area (mm)
          116 L x 60 W
          Number of heated bristles
          111

        • Ease of use

          Storage hook
          Yes
          Swivel cord
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Tested in India on 100 women.

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.