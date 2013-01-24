Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Put your hair in the spotlight
Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your hair in the spotlight
Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
Put your hair in the spotlight
Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Put your hair in the spotlight
Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends! See all benefits