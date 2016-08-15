  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight Put your hair in the spotlight
    • Play Pause

      StraightCare Vivid Ends straightener

      BHS675/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Vivid ends straightener is our first straightener designed to protect your fragile ends. Thanks to our premier SplitStop Technology you can enjoy beautifully styled hair with healthy looking ends!

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $109.00

      Similar products

      See all Straighteners

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      StraightCare
      - {discount-value}

      StraightCare

      Vivid Ends straightener

      Total

      recurring payment

      Put your hair in the spotlight

      Up to 95% split-free ends*

      • with SplitStop technology
      • for split ends prevention
      • Ionic conditioning
      • Keratin infusion
      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      SplitStop Technology for ultimate split ends prevention

      Our secret to ultimate split ends prevention is the new SplitStop Technology. It is a unique combination of UniTemp sensor and our smooth ceramic plates to respect the health of your hair. The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat and our styling plates guarantee minimal friction for ultimate split ends protection.

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      UniTemp sensor for beautifully styled hair with less heat

      The UniTemp sensor protects your hair from being exposed to unnecessary high heat by providing a more consistent styling temperature for improved performance: Get the same results with a 20°C lower heat setting**. Create the perfect style with healthy-looking ends full of life.

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin infusion for better care

      Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      More care with ionic conditioning for shiny, frizz-free hair

      Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair's shine and glossiness. The result is smooth, frizz-free hair with vibrant shine.

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      Extra Long plates (105mm) for fast and easy straightening

      The straightening plates have a professional length of 105mm, leading to faster and easier straightening.

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      Ceramic coating for smooth gliding and damage prevention

      The smooth ceramic coated plates prevent damage to your hair during styling with smooth gliding.

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      11 digital temperature settings for absolute control

      Digital display with 11 temperature settings up to 230°C gives you absolute control to adjust temperature to your hair type for damage prevention.

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      Fast heat up time, ready to use in 30 sec

      This styler has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

      1.8 m power cord

      1.8 m power cord

      Convenient to use thanks to the 1.8m power cord length.

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      Auto shut-off for safe usage

      This styler has been equipped with an automatic shut-off feature. This feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the appliance will automatically switch off after 30 min.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        110-240  V
        Heat-up time
        30 sec
        Heater Type
        High-performance heater
        Plate size
        25x105 mm
        Auto shut off
        Yes, after 30 mins

      • Features

        Ceramic coating
        Yes
        Swivel cord
        Yes
        Storage hook
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Caring technologies

        Ionic Care
        Yes

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      • after simulating 2 years of straightening usage at 200°C of average European, split-free hair
      • * hair temperature & consumer test compared with HP8344

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.