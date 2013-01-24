Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Epilation made easy
Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Epilation made easy
Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits
Epilation made easy
Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Epilation made easy
Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and washable head for optimal hygiene See all benefits