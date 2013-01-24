Home
    BRE650/00
    Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs
      Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

      Our fastest ever epilator has unique ceramic discs that rotate at a greater speed than ever before and firmly grip fine and short hairs. You can now smoothen your skin before and after epilating by treating all your different body areas. See all benefits

        Our fastest epilation even on the finest of hairs

        4 body care routines

        • For legs, body and face
        • Ceramic discs grip fine hairs
        • 4 body care routines
        • + 8 accessories
        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Epilation head of unique ceramic material for better grip

        Our epilator head is unique in being made from a textured ceramic surface that gently extract even the finest hairs and those 4x shorter than wax. Now with faster disc rotation than ever before (2200RPM) for our fastest hair removal.

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head

        Extra wide epilator head covers more skin with every stroke for faster hair removal.

        Award-winning design*

        Award-winning design*

        Award-winning design* for effortless hair removal

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Cordless wet and dry for use in bath or shower

        Designed with an anti-slip grip, ideal for use with water. Enables a more comfortable, gentle experience in your shower or bath. You can use it cordless for best convenience.

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

        Body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells

        Our body exfoliation brush removes dead skin cells and helps to prevent ingrown hairs. The hypo-allergenic 48.200 fine bristles gently yet effectively sweep away dead skin cells & stimulate the regeneration of the skin surface. This device will exfoliate your skin more effectively than manual treatment alone.

        Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

        Body massager to relax and for a radiant looking skin

        Our body massager gives you a relaxing treatment so you can enjoy radiant-looking skin.

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        Shaving head and trimming comb for a close shave

        The shaving head provides a close shave and more gentleness in different body areas. It comes with a trimming comb to style your bikini area.

        Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        Facial area and delicate area cap to remove unwanted hairs

        For more gentleness in all different body areas it includes a facial area cap to easily remove unwanted facials hairs and a delicate area cap for hair from underarm and bikini

        Includes massage cap

        Includes massage cap

        Massage cap eases the epilation sensation.

        Includes skin stretcher

        Includes skin stretcher

        Skin stretcher cap tightens skin during epilation.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Body Massager
          Yes
          Body Exfoliation Brush
          Yes
          Facial area cap
          Yes
          Delicate area cap
          Yes
          Massage cap
          Yes
          Skin stretcher cap
          Yes
          Pouch
          Basic pouch
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Shaving head
          Yes
          Trimming comb
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Ceramic discs
          Epilation system
          Patented epilation system
          Epilator head
          • 30 mm
          • Extra wide

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          up to 40 minutes
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 1.5 hour charging time
          Quick charge
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Number of catching points
          32
          Number of discs
          17
          Voltage
          15V / 5.4W
          Tweezing action speed 1
          64000 per minute
          Tweezing action speed 2
          70400 per minute

            • IF Design Award 2016

