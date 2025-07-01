  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Lady Shaver Series 6000 Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

      BRL128/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

      Discover gentle, quick, and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life’s too busy for complicated shaving routines - enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.

      Lady Shaver Series 6000
      Lady Shaver Series 6000

      Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry

      Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.

      Shave gently. Care truly. Self-care isn't selfish.

      • Wet & Dry use
      • For legs and body
      • +1 accessory
      • Up to 80 min runtime
      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      Removes hair as short as 0.2 mm for a gentle, clean shave.

      3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Less burning, less redness, more skin comfort.**

      Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

      Wet for the shower. Dry for on-the-go.

      Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.

      Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

      Fast and easy. Cord-free. Up to 80 min runtime.

      Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.

      Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics.

      Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Trimming comb
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        LiFePO4
        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Battery run time
        Up to 80 mins

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        5V/7.5 W
        USB-A cable
        Yes
        Power adaptor
        No

      • Features

        1 speed setting
        Yes

      • Service

        2 year warranty
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Charging
        USB-A Charging (5V⎓ / ≥1A)

      • Performance

        3 Blade system
        Yes
        Dermatologically tested
        Yes
        Rounded trimmer tips
        Yes

      • Design

        Anti-slip grip
        Yes

