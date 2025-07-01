Search terms
BRL128/10
Gentle, clean shave. Even on sensitive areas.
Discover gentle, quick, and comfortable shaving. Shaves hair down to 0.2 mm. Because life’s too busy for complicated shaving routines - enjoy effortless shaving that fits your schedule and gives you skin comfort. Dermatologically tested.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Cordless shaver, Wet & Dry
3 blade system for a smooth, gentle shave - prevents nicks and cuts. Consists of dual sided trimmer tips that pre-trim all hair. Shaving foil with diamond shaped openings are designed to shave pre-trimmed hair in one go.
Say goodbye to razor burns and redness - 80% of women experienced smooth, irritation-free skin after use.** Dermatologically tested on sensitive skin.
Seamlessly fits into your routine - whether you're in the shower or on the move. Wet or dry, the choice is yours.
Built for the way hair grows. Shave both ways: Up. Down. Done. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot, from underarms, to legs, to toes. Stay powered for up to 80 mins on one charge. No interruptions.
Where technology meets care - for skin that feels as good as it looks. Designed for gentleness, tailored for care - because you deserve an experience that’s more than ordinary.
Plastic parts made with >55% recycled plastics, paper-based packaging and no adapter in the box. A one-time purchase that lasts for years.*** One shaving foil, a whole year of effortless shaving.
