    SatinShave Advanced

    Wet and Dry electric shaver

    BRL130/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave
      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      BRL130/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient.

      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient. See all benefits

        Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

        • Single foil shaver
        • 8hr recharge
        • 1 accessory
        Floating foil for an even shave

        Floating foil for an even shave

        The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

        The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        First epilator with S-shaped handle

        The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

        For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light

        Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Trimming comb
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Cordless
          Yes
          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Battery indicator
          • Battery low
          • Battery charging
          • Battery full

        • Performance

          Shaving head
          Single foil shaver
          Skin care features
          Rounded pearl tip trimmers

        • Power

          Battery Type
          Lithium-ion
          Usage time
          1 hour
          Charging
          • Rechargeable
          • 8 hours charging time

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          8V
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of shaving foils
          1

