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    • Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      SatinShave Advanced Wet and Dry electric shaver

      BRL130/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews
      1 award

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      Experience a close yet gentle shave on your legs and body. The SatinShave Advanced ladyshaver gives you smooth skin even in the shower or bath. Achieve hair-free skin without irritation, easy and convenient.

      See all benefits
      Suggested retail price: $69.00

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      This product
      SatinShave Advanced
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      SatinShave Advanced

      Wet and Dry electric shaver

      Total

      recurring payment

      Glides smoothly for a skin friendly shave

      • Single foil shaver
      • 8hr recharge
      • 1 accessory
      Floating foil for an even shave

      Floating foil for an even shave

      The floating foil glides naturally over your curves and contours, maintaining close contact with your skin for an even shave.

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      Pearl-tip trimmers protect from scratches

      The rounded pearl-tip trimmers in front and behind the shaving foil, keep the shaver gliding smoothly over your skin and prevent scratches for a skin-friendly shave.

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light

      Battery indicator light shows when your shaver is charging, full or low battery.

      First epilator with S-shaped handle

      The ergonomic S-shaped handle is easy to steer for maximum control and better reach with natural and precise movements, all over your body.

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Trimming comb
        Yes

      • Power

        Battery type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        • Rechargeable
        • 8 hours charging time
        Usage time
        1 hour

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        8V
        Material foil
        Nickel
        Number of shaving foils
        1

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        • Battery low
        • Battery charging
        • Battery full
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet & Dry
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver
        Skin care features
        Rounded pearl tip trimmers

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