    Satinelle Essential

    Corded compact epilator

    BRP529/00
    Epilation made easy
      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRP529/00
      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. This special edition includes a Philips mini epilator and smart tweezers designed for sensitive areas.

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. This special edition includes a Philips mini epilator and smart tweezers designed for sensitive areas. See all benefits

        Epilation made easy

        Smooth skin for weeks

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

        Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

        2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

        2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

        The narrow head of the mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line and armpits. Battery operated, it's great for touch-ups on holiday.

        Small enough to take everywhere

        Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go.

        Includes 2x AA batteries

        Convienient battery operation on two AA batteries for a runtime up to 60 minutes.

        Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          15 V

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Features

          Speed settings
          2 settings
          Corded
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Handle
          Ergonomic
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Washable epilation head
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Compact

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Luxury smart tweezers
          Yes

        • Performance

          Epilation discs
          Gentle tweezing discs
          Epilation system
          Efficient epilation system

        • Mini epilator

          Ease of use
          • Battery operated
          • Compact
          Features
          1 speed setting
          Technical specifications
          Number of discs: 8

