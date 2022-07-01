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    • Epilation made easy Epilation made easy Epilation made easy

      Satinelle Essential Corded compact epilator

      BRP529/00

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Epilation made easy

      Enjoy smooth legs for weeks with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. This special edition includes a Philips mini epilator and smart tweezers designed for sensitive areas.

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      Satinelle Essential
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      Satinelle Essential

      Corded compact epilator

      Total

      recurring payment

      Epilation made easy

      Smooth skin for weeks

      • With opti-light
      • Incl. mini epilator
      • With smart tweezers
      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

      Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      Opti-light helps you target and remove even trickiest hairs

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to grab thinner and thicker hairs

      2 speed settings to remove thinner and thicker hairs for a more personalized hair removal treatment.

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

      The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

      This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

      Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

      Mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line

      The narrow head of the mini epilator is ideal for sensitive areas like bikini line and armpits. Battery operated, it’s great for touch-ups on holiday.

      Small enough to take everywhere

      Small enough to take everywhere

      Small enough to fit in a handbag or clutch and battery powered, so you can take it anywhere you go.

      Includes 2x AA batteries

      Includes 2x AA batteries

      Convienient battery operation on two AA batteries for a runtime up to 60 minutes.

      Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

      Luxury smart tweezers with light and mirror

      Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows.

      Technical Specifications

      • Mini epilator

        Ease of use
        • Battery operated
        • Compact
        Features
        1 speed setting
        Technical specifications
        Number of discs: 8

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Luxury smart tweezers
        Yes

      • Power

        Off mode (no attachments)
        < 0.1 W
        Low energy mode
        < 0.3 W

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        15  V

      • Design

        Handle
        Compact

      • Features

        Speed settings
        2 settings
        Corded
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Washable epilation head
        Yes

      • Performance

        Epilation discs
        Gentle tweezing discs
        Epilation system
        Efficient epilation system

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