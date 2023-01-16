  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    5000 Series

    Facial Hair Remover

    BRR454/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • No fuzz. No fuss No fuzz. No fuss No fuzz. No fuss
      -{discount-value}

      5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

      BRR454/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      No fuzz. No fuss

      Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

      5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

      No fuzz. No fuss

      Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

      No fuzz. No fuss

      Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

      5000 Series Facial Hair Remover

      No fuzz. No fuss

      Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 Series gently removes the finest hairs on your face with the hypoallergenic head. The built-in mirror and full circle LED light help you miss no hair. The perfect partner for smooth skin on the go See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Lady shavers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        5000 Series

        5000 Series

        Facial Hair Remover

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        No fuzz. No fuss

        Smooth skin on the go

        • For upper lip, chin and cheeks
        • With mirror and LED light
        Beautifully smooth skin

        Beautifully smooth skin

        Specifically designed for women to gently remove the finest hairs on the upper lip, chin, cheeks and jawline. This beauty accessory cuts so close to the skin that it removes from peach to sturdy hairs. As with other hair removal methods, the hair does not grow back thicker, denser or darker

        Built-in mirror

        Built-in mirror

        The built-in mirror makes it easy to use and helps you miss no hair. For a smooth skin wherever you are

        Full circle LED-light

        Full circle LED-light

        The full circle LED-light ensures maximum visibility to spot and effectively remove even the finest hairs

        Compact and portable

        Compact and portable

        This beauty accessory with its protective cap is made for on the go. The compact and lightweight design make it ideal for a quick touch up wherever you are. Ready to use with an AA battery included

        Gives results without pain*

        Gives results without pain*

        86% of our consumers confirm no pain compared to waxing or tweezing while using Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000**

        Skin-friendly touch up with hypoallergenic head

        Skin-friendly touch up with hypoallergenic head

        Includes hypoallergenic head for a skin-friendly experience*. The washable head is made of a corrosion-free material for an excellent hygiene. 86% of users confirm no skin irritation after use***

        Faster than tweezing, gentler than wax**

        Faster than tweezing, gentler than wax**

        The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 provides faster facial hair removal method compared to tweezers. It effortlessly removes peach fuzz while being gentler than wax**

        Self-sharpening blades

        Self-sharpening blades

        The head with self-sharpening blades delivers constant closeness to the skin to enjoy flawless results, time after time

        Designed for effective facial hair removal

        Designed for effective facial hair removal

        The unique design of the head with curved openings ensures easy hair catching. The wide head provides you with great coverage and fast hair removal

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty

        2 year warranty. Quality guaranteed by 80 years of Philips expertise in hair removal

        For flawless make up results

        For flawless make up results

        The Philips Facial Hair Remover 5000 cuts hair close to the skin, smoothing over your face for flawless makeup application

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Color(s)
          Lychee Pink
          Voltage
          1.5 V DC
          Batterytype
          1 x AA-type alkaline battery

        • Service

          2 year warranty
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • HUT US, 143 respondents, 2022
            • *HUT US, 58 wax user respondents, 2022
            • **HUT US, 141 respondents, 2022

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.