    BikiniGenie

    Bikini trimmer

    BRT382/60
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line
      -{discount-value}

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      BRT382/60
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there.

      Philips shop price

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      BikiniGenie Bikini trimmer

      Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

      Fed up with skin irritations, nicks and cuts? Keep your bikini line in perfect shape and enjoy flawless results with the Philips BikiniGenie trimmer. It's the safe and easy way to trim, shape and style the hair down there. See all benefits

        Safe and easy way to a beautiful bikini line

        Trim, shave & style

        • Trim, shave & style
        • Bikini trimming head
        • Click-on comb and shaving head
        Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm length.

        Click-on comb included to trim hairs to 3 mm length.

        Play with lengths! Click-on the trimming comb to the trimming head and precisely trim your hair to 3 mm length.

        Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

        Bikini trimming head precisely trims down hairs to 0.5 mm.

        For an even groomed look, the bikini trimming head trims down the hair to 0.5 mm.

        Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

        Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming.

        Beautifully bare in some bikini areas? After using the trimming head, use the mini shaving head for a beautifully bare shave.

        Round teeth effectively cut hairs while protecting the skin.

        Rounded hair removal cutting teeth work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

        Battery powered for optimal portability.

        No need for charging cords! BikiniGenie is battery powered. AA batteries included.

        Pouch included to store everything in one place.

        Attractive pouch so you can store everything in one place.

        Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Ergonomic design for easy navigation around the bikini area.

        The clever ergonomic handle makes it possible to trim, shave and style your bikini line with ease.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Click-on trimming comb
          trims to 3, 5 mm
          Ergonomic design
          Yes
          Bikini trimming head
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes
          Wet & Dry use
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 years
          Yes

