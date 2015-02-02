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    • More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there
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      Essential Bikini trimmer

      BRT383/15

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs.

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      Essential

      Bikini trimmer

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      More, less or no hair…down there

      Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

      • Trim, shave & style
      Small trimming head for precise results

      Small trimming head for precise results

      Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

      Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

      Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

      Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

      Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

      Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

      Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

      Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

      After trimming, click on the precision shaving head for an even smoother look.

      Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

      Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

      The ergonomic handle provides a secure, comfortable grip, giving you full control over your styling routine.

      Portable design, battery-operated

      Portable design, battery-operated

      This bikini trimmer is easy to pack and always ready for use. Since it’s battery-operated, you can easily trim any area without getting cords in your way.

      Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

      Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

      Washable head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

      Pouch

      Pouch

      Pouch included to store everything in one place.

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

      Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Click-on trimming comb
        • 3 mm
        • 5 mm

      • Features

        Mini shaving head
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        Yes
        Rounded trimming tips
        Yes

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Portable
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Washable trimming head
        Yes

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