Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Essential

    Bikini trimmer

    BRT383/15
    Overall Rating / 5
    • More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there More, less or no hair…down there
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Essential Bikini trimmer

      BRT383/15
      Overall Rating / 5

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Essential Bikini trimmer

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Essential Bikini trimmer

      More, less or no hair…down there

      Trim, shave or style your delicate areas with the gentle care. Our bikini trimmer is designed to be safe and effective, so you can avoid irritation and ingrown hairs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all trimmers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Essential

        Essential

        Bikini trimmer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        More, less or no hair…down there

        Gentle, easy styling for your bikini area

        • Trim, shave & style
        Small trimming head for precise results

        Small trimming head for precise results

        Style or shape your bikini area. Use the small trimming head to get the look you want and trim down to 0.5 mm.

        Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

        Rounded tips effectively cut hair while protecting the skin

        Rounded trimming tips work their magic so you can safely and effectively trim your bikini line. No nicks or cuts.

        Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

        Click-on combs allow for trims of different lengths

        Try different lengths and styles. Choose between 0.5, 3 or 5mm for an even, neatly-groomed bikini area.

        Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

        Mini shaving head included for a clean look after trimming

        After trimming, click on the precision shaving head for an even smoother look.

        Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

        Ergonomic grip for secure, comfortable styling

        The ergonomic handle provides a secure, comfortable grip, giving you full control over your styling routine.

        Portable design, battery-operated

        Portable design, battery-operated

        This bikini trimmer is easy to pack and always ready for use. Since it’s battery-operated, you can easily trim any area without getting cords in your way.

        Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

        Washable trimming head for optimal hygiene

        Washable head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning.

        Pouch

        Pouch

        Pouch included to store everything in one place.

        Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

        Cleaning brush included to keep the trimmer hygienic

        Quickly clean the trimmer and keep it hygienic with the cleaning brush included.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Mini shaving head
          Yes
          Rounded trimming tips
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Click-on trimming comb
          • 3 mm
          • 5 mm

        • Ease of use

          Wet and dry use
          Yes
          Portable
          Yes
          Ergonomic grip
          Yes
          Washable trimming head
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Service

          Warranty
          2 years

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us