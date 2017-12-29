2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
4.1
of 5
24
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Jazz12
29/12/2017
United Kingdom
Great little speaker
I intended to purchase a large Bluetooth speaker but wanted to try a small one first. I have always gone for Philips and spotted this one so bought it. Setting up was simple and the sound quality for the size was excellent, the bass and treble are just right for me. I have had the speaker for almost 2 years and decided I don't need a larger one after all. I would say check out this model , there is a button by the power input that if pushed incorrectly won't let you connect , as I found out after a few attempts so make sure you check this if speaker is not recognised. I am pleased with the speakers range and clarity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Minip
05/09/2014
United Kingdom
Impressive
For the size it's incredibly impressive. Was surprised to get such well rounded sound from such a small device. As you would expect highs can be tinny in places and lows a little muddy and distorted but this should be expected from a speaker of this size. In terms of style and build quality both favour well. It's a little bit plastic-y for my liking but overall a very good little speaker.
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
This review was made for BT100W wireless portable speaker
rippers123
19/07/2014
United Kingdom
Fantastic little speaker!
I've been using this with my iPod Touch 5 for about a month now, I was very skeptical at first, but I have to say it really packs a punch! Clear sound, decent bass, very easy to use! What more could you ask for?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker