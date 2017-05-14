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    • Durable consistent performance Durable consistent performance Durable consistent performance
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      Beardtrimmer series 1000 Beard trimmer

      BT1214/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Durable consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1.

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      Suggested retail price: $39.00

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      Beardtrimmer series 1000
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      Beardtrimmer series 1000

      Beard trimmer

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      recurring payment

      Durable consistent performance

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

      • Stainless steel blades
      • 60 min cordless use/8h charge
      • USB charging
      • 4 stubble and beard combs
      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

      Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

      USB charging for convenient use

      USB charging for convenient use

      This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

      Know when it's time to charge

      Know when it's time to charge

      The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

      The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detacheable head for easy cleaning

      Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

      Warranty for purchase protection

      Warranty for purchase protection

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

      Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

      You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Comb
        • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
        • 3 beard combs (3, 5, 7 mm)

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging
        • USB charging
        • 8 hours full charge
        Adaptor
        Not included

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 1mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        Cleaning
        Dry cleaning with brush
        Operation
        Cordless use
        Travel lock
        Yes

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