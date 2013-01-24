Home
    BT1214/15
      Durable consistent performance

      This trimmer is designed to be charged with USB cable, it fully charges in 8 hours and runs for up to 60 minutes. The stainless steel blades are self sharpening, giving you a hassle-free trim as on day 1. See all benefits

        Durable consistent performance

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        • Stainless steel blades
        • 60 min cordless use/8h charge
        • USB charging
        • 4 stubble and beard combs
        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

        Up to 60 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

        Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 60 minutes of cordless use.

        USB charging for convenient use

        USB charging for convenient use

        This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80).

        Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

        Choose beard lenghts of 1-3-5-7mm or the zero trim look

        You can choose from 1mm stubble comb or any of the 3mm, 5mm or 7mm beard combs, to get the beard length you want. Alternatively, you can remove the comb and get the zero trim look of 0.5mm.

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low or charging

        The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: low or charging. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year guarantee, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year guarantee: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
          • 3 beard combs (3, 5, 7 mm)
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          • USB charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adaptor
          Not included

        • Ease of use

          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          2-year guarantee
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

