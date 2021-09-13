  • Free Delivery Islandwide

        Durable consistent performance

        Self-sharpening stainless steel blades

        • Stainless steel blades
        • DuraPower, 30min cordless use
        • USB charging
        • Stubble&adjustable beard comb
        Get a perfect but protective trim

        Get a perfect but protective trim

        The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

        Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

        Up to 30 minutes of cordless use after 8 hours charging

        Charge your trimmer for 8 hours with your USB cable to get 30 minutes of cordless use.

        USB charging for convenient use

        USB charging for convenient use

        This beard trimmer comes with a USB cable for more flexible charging via your computer or any USB adaptor. The adaptor is not included (recommended adaptor Philips HQ80/HQ87).

        Know when it's time to charge

        Know when it's time to charge

        The green light on the adaptor lets you know when your device is charging.

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        Travel lock prevents trimmer from accidentally starting

        The travel lock on the on/off button prevents the appliance from being switched on by accident.

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detacheable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and use the brush included to sweep away loose hairs for an easy dry cleaning. No oiling required.

        Easy to grip

        Easy to grip

        A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

        Warranty for purchase protection

        Warranty for purchase protection

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty, never need to be oiled and are compatible with any voltage worldwide.

        Choose beard lenghts of 1-7mm or the zero trim look

        Use the 1-7mm comb to trim your long beard, the 1mm comb to create a 3-day stubble look or use your trimmer without a comb to have a zero trim.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 1mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charging indicator
          Operation
          Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Dry cleaning with brush
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          30 minutes
          Charging
          • USB charging
          • 8 hours full charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V
          Adaptor
          Not included

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • 1 stubble comb (1mm)
          • 3-7mm beard adjustable comb
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

