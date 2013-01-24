Home
    Beardtrimmer series 3000

    Beard trimmer

    BT3216/14
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy
      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      BT3216/14
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want. See all benefits

        3-day beard made easy

        Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

        • 0.5mm precision settings
        • Stainless steel blades
        • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
        • Lift & Trim system
        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Lift & Trim comb guides hairs to the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble beard with our new Lift & Trim system: the comb lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Stainless Steel Blades for long-lasting sharpness

        Get a perfect yet protective trim, time after time. The trimmer's steel blades lightly brush against one another, sharpening themselves as they trim so they stay extra sharp and effective as on day 1.

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

        Blades have rounded tips for smooth contact with skin to prevent scratching and irritation.

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision

        20 lock-in length settings, 0.5 - 10mm with 0.5mm precision

        The zoomwheel lets you choose from 0.5 to 10mm length settings, with 0.5mm precision steps.

        60 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

        60 minutes of cordless use or plug it in

        Charge your trimmer for 1 hour to get 60 minutes of cordless use or use it plugged in while charging.

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

        The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detachable head for easy cleaning

        Detach the head and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Ergonomic design for easier handling

        Easy to hold and use. Designed to help you trim those hard-to-reach areas.

        Travel and storage pouch

        Travel and storage pouch

        The travel pouch protects your product during traveling and storage.

        2 year world wide warranty, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Precision (size of steps)
          By 0.5 mm
          Range of length settings
          0.5 up to 10 mm
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Non-scratching teeth
          For more comfort

        • Create the look you want

          Number of length settings
          20 integrated length settings

        • Accessories

          Comb
          Lift & Trim system
          Pouch
          Storage pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush

        • Power

          Run time
          60 minutes
          Charging
          1 hour full charge
          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          • Battery low indicator
          • Charging indicator
          • Battery empty indicator
          Cleaning
          Rinseable attachments
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Design

          Handle
          Ergonomic Easy Grip

        • Service

          No oil needed
          Yes
          2-year warranty
          Yes

            • Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

