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    • 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy 3-day beard made easy

      Beardtrimmer series 3000 Beard trimmer

      BT3216/14

      3-day beard made easy

      This trimmer with the innovative Lift & Trim system lifts and captures more low-lying hairs for efficient, even trimming results. This way you will easily achieve the 3-day stubble, short beard or long beard look you want.

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      3-day beard made easy

      Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster*

      • 0.5mm precision settings
      • Stainless steel blades
      • 60 min cordless use/1h charge
      • Lift & Trim system
      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Perfect for stubble, the Philips beard trimmer features our new Lift & Trim system: a comb that lifts and guides the hairs to the level of the blades for an even trim.

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      Get a perfect but protective trim

      The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Skin-friendly blades for smooth skin

      Designed to prevent scratches and irritation, the blades have rounded tips for smoother skin contact.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      An effective beard trimmer that cuts to the exact length you’re after. Just spin the zoom wheel to one of 20 length settings between 0.5 and 10mm in 0.5mm increments.

      Cordless use for up to 60 mins

      Cordless use for up to 60 mins

      Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 60 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won’t end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Simple maintenance

      Simple maintenance

      Detach the head of your Philips beard trimmer and rinse it under the tap for easy cleaning. Then dry it before you put it back on the appliance.

      Easy to grip

      Easy to grip

      A fast trimmer that's comfortable to hold and use. So you can handle those hard-to-reach areas more easily.

      Store and go

      Store and go

      The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

      2 year world wide warranty, no oil needed

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        20 integrated length settings

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Storage pouch
        Comb
        Lift & Trim system
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Charging
        1 hour full charge
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Run time
        60 minutes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic Easy Grip

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Cutter width
        32  mm
        Range of length settings
        0.5 up to 10 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 0.5 mm
        Non-scratching teeth
        For more comfort

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Rinseable attachments
        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Charging indicator
        • Battery empty indicator
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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      • Lift & Trim system cuts 30% faster - vs its Philips predecessor

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