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    • One pass even trim One pass even trim One pass even trim
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      Beardtrimmer series 5000 Beard trimmer

      BT5502/15

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      One pass even trim

      The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.

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      Beardtrimmer series 5000

      Beard trimmer

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      One pass even trim

      2x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

      • 5 click-on combs (2-3-5-7 mm)
      • Contour following 2D shaver
      • 61 min cordless use / 1h charge
      • Back reach attachment
      • Up to 5 years Warranty
      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Trims evenly and captures low-lying hairs

      Stubble doesn’t stand a chance. The Lift&Trim Pro system captures all your low-lying hairs and lifts them up toward the blades for a precise cut – whilst still being an ideal trimmer for long beards too.

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Self-sharpening blades for zero maintenance

      Suitable for even the thickest hair, the double-sharpened blades guarantee precision edges and superior trimming every time. No oil or replacement blades required.

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Adjusts to different length settings

      Cut to the exact length youre after. Just spin the precision dial to one of 40 length settings between 0.4-20 mm in 0.2mm increments.

      A precision step to match every beard

      A precision step to match every beard

      Personalise your grooming routine with precise styling steps to suit every beard. There are 0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for short beard styling, 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

      Cordless use for up to 90 mins

      Cordless use for up to 90 mins

      Don’t get tangled up in your stubble trimmer – a 1 hour charge provides up to 90 minutes of cordless grooming time. Or keep it plugged in for uninterrupted trimming. The 5 minute quick charge function gives you enough power for one trim.

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      Easy but thorough cleaning

      The 100% waterproof beard trimmer, simply rinse it under the tap for a thorough, easy clean.

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      Lights indicate when battery is low, empty, full or charging

      The battery indicators in this trimmer let you know what your battery status is: Low, empty, charging or full. This way, you can charge your trimmer on time and fully, so you won't end up with an empty battery in the middle of your trim.

      Beard trimmer built to last with no oil required

      Beard trimmer built to last with no oil required

      All of our Beard trimming products* are built to last. They come with a standard global 2 year warranty, including the option to extend up to 5 years** and they never need to be oiled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Lift & Trim comb
        • Long beard comb
        Pouch
        Storage pouch

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        Up to 90 minutes
        Battery type
        NiMH
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge

      • Service

        No oil needed
        Yes
        Up to 5-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        0.4- 20mm
        Number of length settings
        40
        Precision (size of steps)
        From 0.2mm

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery indicator
        Zoom wheel
        Easily adjust length settings
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

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      • The warranty offers coverage for up to 5 years, including a 2-year standard global warranty, with an additional 3 years available upon registering the device within 90 days of purchase.
      • Applicable exclusively to the 5000, 7000, and 9000 Series models. Available for the global market, excluding the USA, Canada, and China.

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