    Beardtrimmer series 5000

    Beard trimmer

    BT5502/15
    One pass even trim
      One pass even trim

      The even and precise trim you want when creating your 3-day stubble, short or long beard look. Our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system lifts the hairs up to the level of the double-sharpened blades for a one pass even trim.

        Beardtrimmer series 5000

        Beardtrimmer series 5000

        Beard trimmer

        One pass even trim

        2x more precision with Lift & Trim PRO system

        • 0.2mm precision settings
        • Self-sharpening metal blades
        • Up to 90min use/1hr charge
        • Lift & Trim PRO system
        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Guides low-lying hairs towards the blades for an even trim

        Trim your stubble in one  stroke with our innovative Lift & Trim PRO system. It lifts low-lying hairs and guides them towards the sharp metal blades for a precise cut.

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        Self-sharpening metal blades are precise even without oiling

        The stainless steel blades are double-sharpened, cutting even the thickest hair precisely. They sharpen themselves by lightly brushing against each other, so no replacement or oiling is needed throughout your trimmer's lifetime.

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4- 20mm

        40 lock-in length settings from 0.4- 20mm

        Adjust your combs with the zoom wheel to your preferred trimming length and achieve the beard style you want. Use the short beard comb for 0.4–10 mm lengths settings or the long beard comb from 10-20 mm.

        Customizable precision steps for every beard style

        Customizable precision steps for every beard style

        0.2mm steps between 0.4-2mm for a precise short beard style; 0.5mm steps between 2-5mm to achieve an even 3-day beard; 1mm steps above 5mm for long beard maintenance.

        Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Up to 90 min runtime after a 1 hour charge, or plug it in

        Charge your beard trimmer for 1 hour to get up to 90 minutes of cordless use, or simply use it plugged into the wall. Otherwise the quick charge function gives you a full trim after just 5 minutes of charging.

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy, thorough cleaning

        Simply rinse your waterproof beard trimmer under the tap to thoroughly clean it.

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        Quickly see the status of your trimmer’s battery

        The battery indicator shows when your trimmer's battery is empty, charging, or full.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage, no oil needed

        All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year worldwide warranty, worldwide voltage compatibility, and they never need to be oiled.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cutting system

          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Range of length settings
          0.4- 20mm
          Precision (size of steps)
          From 0.2mm
          Number of length settings
          40

        • Ease of use

          Zoom wheel
          Easily adjust length settings
          Display
          Battery indicator
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use
          Cleaning
          Fully washable

        • Power

          Battery Type
          NiMH
          Run time
          Up to 90 minutes
          Charging
          • 1 hour full charge
          • 5 min quick charge
          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          2-year warranty
          Yes
          No oil needed
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Comb
          • Lift & Trim comb
          • Long beard comb
          Pouch
          Storage pouch

            • Versus its Philips predecessor

