this replaces a Philips Norelco shaver I got for xmas in 1998. That one is still working but I saw the features (mainly the laser!!) on this one and decided to upgrade and retire the old shaver to the holiday house. Shaver is high quality and feels nice in the hand. Length settings are easy to see which is useful for a bloke of my age. Length goes to 7mm and would have been nice if it went to 10mm but can't have everything. Charges quickly and cuts cleanly. Not sure if laser is useful. I don't use it, but I guess I can see that it would be helpful guiding the blade to to the exact point you are looking for. Shaver blade will pop off if you hit it too vigorously (to shake hair free), and I would prefer if it was locked on like it is on the hair clippers. The combs work well, although they seem a little brittle and I worry I might break one if I dropped it. Maybe just my imagination. I am happy with this purchase, and think Philips is on a winner. they have certainly come a long way from 1998.