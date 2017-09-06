2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate precision
Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.
0.2mm precision settings
Full metal dual-sided trimmer
60mins cordless use/1h charge
with laser guide
The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.
To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.
Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Lory
06/09/2017
Singapore
Very professional
Smooth and silentious. I just love it. I highly recommend it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Nick
13/08/2016
Singapore
very happy
this replaces a Philips Norelco shaver I got for xmas in 1998. That one is still working but I saw the features (mainly the laser!!) on this one and decided to upgrade and retire the old shaver to the holiday house. Shaver is high quality and feels nice in the hand. Length settings are easy to see which is useful for a bloke of my age. Length goes to 7mm and would have been nice if it went to 10mm but can't have everything. Charges quickly and cuts cleanly. Not sure if laser is useful. I don't use it, but I guess I can see that it would be helpful guiding the blade to to the exact point you are looking for. Shaver blade will pop off if you hit it too vigorously (to shake hair free), and I would prefer if it was locked on like it is on the hair clippers. The combs work well, although they seem a little brittle and I worry I might break one if I dropped it. Maybe just my imagination. I am happy with this purchase, and think Philips is on a winner. they have certainly come a long way from 1998.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Jrbdron
06/08/2015
United Kingdom
Prefect beardtrimmer
This beardtrimmer is perfect for the use I wanted.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 9000 BT9290/32 waterproof beard trimmer