    Beardtrimmer series 9000

    waterproof beard trimmer

    BT9290/32
      Ultimate precision

      Experience superb control on contours with the exclusive laser guide. It allows you to create the precise and symmetric style you want with confidence.

        Ultimate precision

        The only beard trimmer with a laser guide

        • 0.2mm precision settings
        • Full metal dual-sided trimmer
        • 60mins cordless use/1h charge
        • with laser guide
        Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

        Use the unique laser guide for precise, symmetric results

        The unique laser guidance system projects a sharp line of light to pre-align your style before you trim. It will point out where the hairs will be cut so you get it right every time.

        The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

        The zoom wheel 'locks in' your chosen length setting

        To select your preferred trim length, just turn the zoom wheel on the handle until the length you want is displayed. Your chosen length is now 'locked in' for a precise and even trim.

        Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

        Dual-sided trimmer: 32mm and 15mm sides for perfect details

        Take off the adjustable length comb, and there’s a reversible, dual-sided precision trimmer underneath. One side is a 32mm high-performance trimmer. Turn it around, and there's a 15mm-wide precision trimmer – perfect for getting into small spaces, like under your nose or around your mouth. It's designed to cut very close while still protecting your skin, and its small size and angled design make it easy to see what you are doing for fine lines and details.

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

        Skin-friendly, high-performance blades for the perfect trim

        The steel blades lightly brush against each other, so they sharpen themselves as you trim! The blades stay extra-sharp to always cut hairs neatly and effectively, but have rounded blade tips and combs to prevent skin irritation.

        60 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge, or plug it in

        60 minutes cordless use after a 1-hour charge, or plug it in

        You get 60 minutes of cordless use after a 1-hour charge. If you run out of battery power while trimming, just plug it in and keep trimming.

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        100% waterproof for easy cleaning

        To clean the trimmer head, simply rinse it under the tap.

        Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

        Detail comb for precision, and beard comb for control

        The detail comb gives you more precision as you trim. Use it instead of the beard comb to get into tight spots, or to round off the edges of your beard. The beard comb gives you more control for a fast and even trim.

        The LED display clearly shows your chosen length setting

        The LED display clearly shows your chosen length setting

        The LED display shows your chosen length setting in millimeters, so you're always in control of your style.

        The 0.4mm stubble setting gives you a 3-day beard every day

        The 0.4mm stubble setting gives you a 3-day beard every day

        If you want a perfect 3-day beard, just use the trimmer's shortest setting of 0.4mm. For a perfectly groomed longer beard, simply adjust the setting to the exact length you need.

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        2 year warranty, worldwide voltage and no need to oil

        We back this Philips trimmer with a 2-year warranty: our grooming products are built to last. You'll never need to oil it, and it’s compatible with all worldwide voltages.

        Protective pouch for travel and storage

        Protective pouch for travel and storage

        The travel pouch protects your trimmer during travel and storage.

        LED display shows the battery level

        The LED display indicates the battery level, so you're never caught short.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Beard comb
          Yes
          Detail Comb
          Yes
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Pouch
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          100% Waterproof
          Battery Run time
          1 hour charge 60 mins runtime
          Operation
          Corded & Cordless use

        • Precision

          Length Settings
          17 Length from 0.4 mm to 7 mm

        • Power

          Automatic voltage
          100-240 V

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 - Year Worldwide Guarantee

