  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home Sound that fits your home

      Micro music system

      BTD2180/12

      Sound that fits your home

      Listen to all your digital music from your Smartphone via Bluetooth®. The Philips sound system also plays DVDs, DivX titles, CDs and MP3-CDs. Enjoy your favorites in true style.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Micro music system
      - {discount-value}

      Micro music system

      Total

      recurring payment

      Sound that fits your home

      Obsessed with sound

      • Bluetooth®
      • DVD, DivX
      • CD, USB, FM
      • 70W max
      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

      Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

      Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      USB Direct for easy MP3 music playback

      Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct.

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Dolby Digital for ultimate movie experience

      Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      FM digital tuning to preset up to 20 stations

      Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Wake up and sleep timer functions

      Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD

      The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Karaoke for endless singing entertainment at home

      Digital Sound Control

      Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set balanced, clear, powerful, warm and bright controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

      Motorized CD loader for convenience access

      A motorized sliding front door adds even more panache to the already sleek design of this system. The stylish yet functional door housing the disc slides up and down vertically in a smooth motion at the touch of a button whenever you feel like changing your music selection. Just sit back and enjoy the dynamic sound performance while watching the disc play through the transparent window.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Sound Enhancement
        Digital Sound Control
        Sound System
        Dolby Digital
        Maximum output power (RMS)
        70W

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        Dome Tweeter with 4" woofer

      • Connectivity

        Audio Connections
        Analogue Audio In (L/R)
        Microphone
        Microphone socket
        USB
        USB host
        Bluetooth profiles
        A2DP
        Video Output - Analog
        • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
        • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Auto digital tuning
        Yes
        Tuner Enhancements
        Auto Store
        Tuner Bands
        FM Stereo
        Station presets
        20

      • Convenience

        Alarms
        • CD Alarm
        • Sleep timer
        • Radio Alarm
        • USB alarm
        Clock
        On main display
        Indications
        DIM mode

      • Power

        Power supply
        • 110-240V
        • 50/60 Hz

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • AC Power Cord
        Remote control
        Yes
        User Manual
        Multi-languages

      • Dimensions

        Gross weight
        6.7  kg
        Main speaker depth
        185  mm
        Main speaker width
        140  mm
        Main unit depth
        220.4  mm
        Main unit height
        119  mm
        Main unit width
        180  mm
        Packaging height
        315  mm
        Packaging width
        663  mm
        Packaging depth
        208  mm
        Main speaker height
        260  mm

      • Audio Playback

        Disc Playback Modes
        • Repeat/one/all/program
        • Fast Forward/Backward
        • Next/Previous Track Search
        Playback Media
        • MP3-CD
        • CD
        • CD-R
        • CD-RW
        USB Direct Modes
        • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
        • Play/Pause
        • Previous/Next
        • Program Play
        • Repeat
        • Stop
        Loader Type
        • Motorised
        • Tray

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • Picture CD
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        Picture Enhancement
        Slideshow with MP3 playback

      • Video Playback

        Playback Media
        • DivX
        • DVD-Video
        • Picture CD
        • Video CD/SVCD
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        Disc Playback Modes
        • A-B Repeat
        • Angle
        • PBC
        • Slow Motion
        • Zoom
        • Parental control
        • Disc Menu
        • Fast Backward
        • Fast Forward
        • OSD
        • Resume Playback from Stop
        Video Enhancement
        Progressive Scan
        DVD Region
        2

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Composite video cable (Y)
      • AC Power Cord
      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.