    docking entertainment system

    BTM630/12
    Enjoy wireless music via Bluetooth® technology
      Overall Rating / 5

      Enjoy wireless music via Bluetooth® technology

      Featuring Bluetooth® technology, the BTM630 Micro Hi-Fi System lets you enjoy music from your mobile phone and PC wirelessly. Complete audio system functions feature built-in mic for hands-free calls and switching between calls and music.

      Enjoy wireless music via Bluetooth® technology

      Featuring Bluetooth® technology, the BTM630 Micro Hi-Fi System lets you enjoy music from your mobile phone and PC wirelessly. Complete audio system functions feature built-in mic for hands-free calls and switching between calls and music. See all benefits

        Enjoy wireless music via Bluetooth® technology

        • Bluetooth
        • USB and SD card slots
        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots for MP3/WMA music playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SD/MMC card slots. Simply plug your device into the USB port, or insert your memory card in the SD/MMC card slot on your Philips music system, your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends!

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control for optimized music style settings

        Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.

        All-in-one remote control for the system and your iPod

        All-in-one remote control for the system and your iPod

        With the Philips all-in-one remote control, you can now navigate both your Philips music system and your iPod through hundreds of songs easily with the one simple press of the remote control. Displaying information listed according to playlist, album, artist, genre or track, the navigation offers speedy yet simple through hundreds of files. It allows one handed operation and guarantees a unique user experience.

        Built-in microphone and speakers for hands-free mobile calls

        Built-in microphone and speakers for hands-free mobile calls

        Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

        Playback mobile phone and PC music via Bluetooth technology

        Auto switch between telephone calls and music playback

        Auto switch between telephone calls and music playback

        30W RMS total output power

        30W RMS total output power

        Elegant design with super slim CD slot

        Elegant design with super slim CD slot

        One-touch MP3 digital recording in 2X speed - no pc needed

        Simply plug in your USB mass storage device to the USB port on Philips audio system and start recording your favorite music from CDs to your USB device or MP3 player in 2X speed - with one touch operation and no computer needed.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Loudspeaker types
          Bass Reflex Speaker System
          Output power (RMS)
          2x15 W
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          USB
          USB host
          Aux in
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Handsfree
          • Headset
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          SD/MMC card slot
          Yes

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Sleep timer
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          Backlight
          Yes
          Display Type
          LCD
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional
          Clock/Version
          Digital

        • Power

          Mains power
          Yes
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • AC Power Cord
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        • Dimensions

          Packaging Depth
          180  mm
          Product depth
          200.5  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          3.8  kg
          Packaging Height
          238  mm
          Packaging Width
          496  mm
          Product width
          390  mm
          Product height
          140.5  mm

        • Audio Playback

          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • Shuffle Play
          Playback Media
          • WMA-CD
          • MP3-CD
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          USB Direct Modes
          • Delete
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Slot
          Programmable Tracks
          20
          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and backward

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod shuffle

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          • SD/MMC card
          • USB device
          Recording formats
          MP3

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power cord
        • User manual
        • Warranty certificate

