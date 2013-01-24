Home
    Hair clipper

    CC5060/17
      Designed for kids, made for moms

      We have designed a hair clipper that's quieter, safer and easier to use, for flawless haircuts every time. As we think giving your kids a haircut should be a pleasant experience!

        Designed for kids, made for moms

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Corded and cordless use for maximum power and freedom

        Use your Philips trimmer corded or cordless with the recharged battery for maximum power and freedom.

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        Skin friendly blades and comb to prevent scratching

        The uniquely rounded blades and comb tips prevent scratching the skin.

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        Strong lithium-ion battery for optimal power use

        This product has a powerful lithium-ion battery with quick charge so you can charge the product in only 1 hour for 50 minutes use.

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        Contour following comb for speed and comfort

        The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

        Compact and lightweight for easy and less-tiring handling

        Compact and lightweight for easy and less-tiring handling

        Includes scissors, cape, pouch

        Includes scissors, cape, pouch for all your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfort

          Handling
          Ultra-light design

        • Power system

          Usage
          Corded/cordless
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Running time
          45 minutes
          Battery type
          Li-ion

        • Accessories

          Barber tools
          Styling comb, scissors and cape
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Protective pouch
          Yes

        • Cutting system

          Comb type
          Contour following
          Cutter width
          32  mm
          Cutting element
          Stainless steel blades
          Number of length settings
          15
          Precision (size of steps)
          By 3  mm
          Range of length settings
          up to 42  mm
          Rounded tips
          Skin friendly

        • Design

          Shape
          Ergonomic

        • Ease of use

          Maintenance free - No Oil need
          Yes

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

