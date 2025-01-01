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2 year warranty

7-day return

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Discontinued

Car entertainment system

CED228/98

Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED228. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

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Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

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