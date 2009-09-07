  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car entertainment system

    CED228/98
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road
      -{discount-value}

      Car entertainment system

      CED228/98
      Overall Rating / 5

      Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

      Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED228. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car entertainment system

      Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

      Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED228. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

      Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

      Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED228. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car entertainment system

      Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

      Enjoy multiple source movies, music & photos on the road with the Philips CED228. The system also features anti-theft detachable front panels & Blackout for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

      Similar products

      See all Audio systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Car entertainment system

        Car entertainment system

        Total:

        Seamless music and video enjoyment on the road

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

        Detachable flip-down front panel for anti-theft security

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        7.6 cm (3") color TFT LCD screen

        This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size
          3"
          Resolution
          400(W) x 240(H) x 3(RGB)
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          400
          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Effective viewing area
          65.4 x 39.24 mm
          Key illumination
          Blue/Red

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Video CD
          • SVCD
          • DivX
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Chapter repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Still Picture
          • Zoom
          USB Direct Playback
          • JPEG
          • MPEG
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • WMA-CD
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • WMA9
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          USB Direct / SD Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          RDS
          • Station Name
          • Station Information
          • Radio Text
          • Program Type
          • News
          • News & Traffic
          • RDS Clock Set

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          2-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Output power (MAX)
          45Wx4 channels
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          MP3-Link
          For portable MP3 music playback
          Memory card
          • SD
          • SDHC
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite video out
          Preamp output
          2 pairs RCA(L/R)

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable
          Front panel
          Detachable & flip-down

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Slim remote with battery
          Quick start guide
          English
          User Manual
          English

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          193  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.