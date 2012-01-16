  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Obsessed with sound

        Experience live music and video in car

        • 7.6 cm (3") widescreen
        • DVD
        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD discs available in the market. DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW and (S)VCD discs - all of them can play on the player. DVD+/-R is a shorthand term for a DVD drive that can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution.

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        7.6 cm (3") color TFT LCD screen

        This oversized display screen makes it easy to compose pictures and offers easy access to the control menu.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size
          3"
          Resolution
          320(W) x 240(H) x 3(RGB)
          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Brightness
          300  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          300
          Effective viewing area
          65.52(W) x 36.84(H) mm
          Pixel pitch
          68.25 x 153.5
          Key illumination
          Red
          Language Options
          English, Traditional Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, Latam Spanish

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • Video CD
          • SVCD
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Chapter repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Still Picture
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          DVD Region.
          3
          USB Direct Playback
          • JPEG
          • MPEG

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • SD Card
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct / SD Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)
          RDS
          • Station Name
          • Program Type
          • News & Traffic
          • Station Information
          • Radio Text
          • RDS Clock Set

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          2-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (MAX)
          45Wx4 channels
          Output power (RMS)
          18Wx4 (4Ohms, 10% THD)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          Memory card
          • SD
          • SDHC
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite video out
          Preamp output
          1 pair RCA(L/R)

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Front panel
          Detachable & flip-down
          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Slim remote with battery
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Quick start guide
          English, Traditional Chinese

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          194  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din

            • Avoid extensive use of the set in a volume higher than 85 decibel because this may damage your hearing.

