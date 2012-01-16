  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Experience live music with video in car

      Philips CED780 features a 17.8 cm/7" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

      Car audio video system

Philips CED780 features a 17.8 cm/7" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver.

      Experience live music with video in car

      Philips CED780 features a 17.8 cm/7" full color display for video & photo playback is for ultimate entertainment in your car. Also enjoy movies & music from multiple sources and never miss a call, thanks to its built-in Bluetooth® receiver. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Experience live music with video in car

        Philips' innovative FullSound technology faithfully restores sonic details to compressed MP3 music, dramatically enriching and enhancing it, so you can experience truly immersive music without any distortion. Based on an audio post-processing algorithm, FullSound combines Philips' renowned expertise in music reproduction with the power of the latest generation Digital Signal Processor. The result is fuller bass with more depth & impact, boosted voice and instrument clarity, and rich detail. Rediscover your compressed MP3 music in true-to-life sound that will touch your soul and move your feet.

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Music Zone for adjustable sweet spots

        Philips' innovative Music Zone technology lets the driver and the passengers enjoy their music with more vivid spatial effect, just as the artist intended it to be heard. Users can easily switch the music listening zones from the driver to the passengers and back again to get the best sonic focus in the car. A dedicated zone control button provides three pre-defined settings - Left, Right and Front (and All) - so you can best match your listening needs easily and dynamically alone or with your passengers.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for MP3/WMA playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass and treble, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass, treble and volume beyond original maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

        11-band parametric equalizer to suit your taste

        11-band parametric equalizer to suit your taste

        This parametric equalizer provides 11 different frequency bands (63Hz, 100Hz, 160Hz, 250Hz, 400Hz, 630Hz, 1KHz, 2KHz, 4KHz, 8KHz and 16KHz), giving you the freedom to adjust bass, midrange and treble to suit the acoustics of your car. What’s more, the equalizer allows you to save your favorite equalization settings, and to recall them easily. With Philips, you will always enjoy fabulous in-car sound the way you want it, anytime you want it.

        Detachable face for anti-theft security

        Detachable face for anti-theft security

        This Philips In-car entertainment system gives you added peace of mind. The front panel detaches with the push of a button, so that you can hide it or carry it along with you. The result is a head unit that resembles a basic one, leaving your car less prone to break-ins by thieves. Now you can leave your car with greater confidence, wherever you might be.

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        Perfect-fit 1.0 DIN chassis design

        High resolution display with WVGA LCD panel

        Philips CarStudio In-car AV system with high resolution display features a WVGA (800x480 pixels) LCD panel. Clear and bright, the display gives the sharpest view of the smart user interface and of video playback from various multimedia sources, including DVD. It is also great for watching slideshows of your favorite photos. A selection of different backgrounds and color themes is provided, letting you create better ambience in your car.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size
          7"
          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Key illumination
          White
          Diffused light in disc slot
          variable colors (32K)

        • Playback media

          Disc
          DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, WMA
          SD/SDHC card
          Yes
          USB flash drive
          Yes
          AV-IN
          for portable audio/video playback devices

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD+RW
          • Video CD
          • SVCD
          • Picture CD
          • DivX
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Chapter repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • PBC
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Still Picture
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          USB Direct Playback
          • JPEG
          • DivX
          • MPEG4 (Simple profile)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          11-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          • FullSound
          • MAX Sound
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          • Music zone
          Output power (MAX)
          50Wx4 channels
          Output power (RMS)
          24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          CVBS Video (RCA) 1x
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite video out
          Preamp output
          • 2 pairs RCA(L/R)
          • (4V)
          Sub-woofer preamp output
          With gain control
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth version
          2.1
          Steering wheel remote control
          (third party adaptor required)
          Navigation ready
          (optional GPS kit required)

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Slim remote with battery
          User Manual
          • Brazilian Portuguese
          • English
          • Spanish
          Quick start guide
          Brazilian Portuguese, English, Spanish

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          245  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano
          • iPod touch

