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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

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Discontinued

Car audio system

CEM2000/00

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

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with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

Seamless music enjoyment on the road

  • USB

  • CD

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

Super anti-shock protection for smooth music enjoyment

Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

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