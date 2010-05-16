  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Car audio system

      Seamless music enjoyment on the road

      Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.

        Seamless music enjoyment on the road

        with CD, MP3 & WMA music playback

        • USB
        • CD
        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Diffused indicating light for easy CD insertion

        Diffused indicating light for easy CD insertion

        Find difficulty inserting a CD into your car audio in the dark? With the innovative design from Philips, you will have a clear guide with lights spreading around the disc opening to help you insert a CD faster and easier.

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

        This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Enjoy MP3/WMA music directly from your portable USB drives

        Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.

        CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

        CD player and MP3 Link for music playback

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 45W x 4 amplifier for excellent sound quality

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        Detachable front panel and blackout for anti-theft security

        High contrast LCD for perfect viewing

        High contrast LCD

        Technical Specifications

        • Display

          Type
          High contrast B/W LCD (8 characters)
          Key illumination
          Blue

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Compression format
          • MP3
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)
          RDS
          • Station Name
          • Station Information
          • Radio Text
          • Program Type
          • News
          • News & Traffic
          • RDS Clock Set

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          2-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (MAX)
          45Wx4 channels
          Output power (RMS)
          22Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          MP3-Link
          For portable MP3 music playback
          Preamp output
          2 pairs RCA(L/R)
          Sub-woofer preamp output
          With gain control

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Front panel
          Detachable
          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          Slim remote with battery
          User Manual
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          Quick start guide
          English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          190  mm
          Product height
          58  mm
          Product width
          188  mm
          Chassis
          1 Din

