2 year warranty
Discontinued
CEM2000/00
Seamless music enjoyment on the road
Philips CEM2000 lets you seamlessly enjoy multiple source music from CD, USB & portable MP3 players in your car. It features anti-theft detachable front panel for security, and anti-shock protection for smooth grooves on the go.
USB
CD
Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.
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