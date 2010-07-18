Browse by folder or song for instant search or quick access

This function allows you to find a track or album much faster by letting you browse through songs and folders, which are the usual contents of USB/SDHC devices. With the dedicated folder/song button, only three simple steps are needed to make a search – press folder/song, rotate the volume knob and push to select. This simple process lets you search through your music quickly and easily, letting you to focus on your driving.