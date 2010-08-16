  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Car infotainment system

    CID3291/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Super clear display for video and navigation Super clear display for video and navigation Super clear display for video and navigation
      -{discount-value}

      Car infotainment system

      CID3291/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Super clear display for video and navigation

      Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car infotainment system

      Super clear display for video and navigation

      Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable. See all benefits

      Super clear display for video and navigation

      Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Car infotainment system

      Super clear display for video and navigation

      Drive in style with the Philips Car entertainment system CID3291. Featuring a 15.7cm/6.2" full color display with touch panel, built-in navigation system & Bluetooth® for calls & music streaming. The long road ahead just got more enjoyable. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Audio systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Car infotainment system

        Car infotainment system

        Total:

        Super clear display for video and navigation

        with a high resolution LCD

        • Designed for Toyota Corolla EX
        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        Play DVD, DVD+/-R, DVD+/-RW, (S)VCD, DivX® and MPEG4 movies

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD+/-R can accept both of the common recordable DVD formats. Likewise, DVD+/-RW handles both common rewritable disc types. The quality of a SVCD (Super VideoCD) plays much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. MPEG4 is designed to deliver DVD-quality video (MPEG-2) at lower data rates and smaller file sizes. The DivX codec is an advanced MPEG4-based video compression technology to shrink digital video to sizes while maintaining high picture quality.

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        USB Direct and SDHC card slots for music and video playback

        Thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more music, videos and photos via the built-in USB Direct and SDHC card slots.

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        Built-in Bluetooth receiver for call and music streaming

        The Bluetooth hands-free feature lets you use your mobile phone safely while driving and you don't have to miss any important calls. With the built-in Bluetooth® receiver, you can also conveniently stream your music files from your phone to your car entertainment system.

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        AV-IN for portable video and music playback

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Built-in 50W x 4 amplifiers for excellent sound quality

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Rear-view camera mode for backing up safety

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China

        Built-in navigation system with preinstalled map of China.

        Rich POIs for quick destination search

        Rich POIs for quick destination search.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display screen type
          LCD TFT
          Diagonal screen size
          6.2"
          Resolution
          800x480 pixels
          Aspect ratio
          Widescreen
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          600
          Key illumination
          Blue/Red

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD+RW
          • Video CD
          • SVCD
          • Picture CD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Chapter repeat
          • Disc Menu
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • OSD
          • PBC
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Slow Backward
          • Slow Forward
          • Still Picture
          • Zoom
          Video disc playback system
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          Compression formats
          • DivX 4.x
          • DivX 5.x
          • DivX 6.0
          • MPEG4

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          • SD Card
          Compression format
          • Dolby Digital
          • MP3
          • WMA
          • WMA9
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Introscan
          • Next/Previous Album Search
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          ID3 Tag support
          Song title, artist, album
          MP3 bit rates
          32-320kbps and variable bit rate
          USB Direct / SD Modes
          • Play/Pause
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Previous/Next
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          • AM
          • FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto search and store
          No. of preset stations
          18(FM), 12(AM)

        • Sound

          Equalizer
          3-bands
          Equalizer settings
          • Classic
          • Jazz
          • Pop
          • Rock
          • Flat
          • Optimal
          • Techno
          • User defined
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power (MAX)
          50Wx4 Channels
          Output power (RMS)
          24Wx4 channels (4 ohms, 10% T.H.D.)

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB 2.0 Host
          Memory card
          • SD
          • SDHC
          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Video Output - Analog
          Composite video out
          Preamp output
          2 pairs RCA(L/R)
          Sub-woofer preamp output
          With gain control
          AV input
          Composite (CVBS) x 2
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • Handsfree
          Bluetooth version
          2.0
          Parking camera input
          Yes (Switched on automatically in car reverse)

        • Security/Anti-theft

          Display blackout
          10/20 sec selectable

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Quick start guide
          Simplified Chinese

        • Power

          Power supply
          12V DC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          187.7  mm
          Product height
          145.9  mm
          Product width
          293.5  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.