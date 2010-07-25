  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Your mobile music theater

      Sense the true music with the 30cm Philips Car power subwoofer CSP1200. With peak power at 1600W, a high density fiber-composite cone and 4-layer copper voice coil, this subwoofer delivers powerful notes and beats with deep and rigid bass.

        Your mobile music theater

        delivers powerful notes and beats

        • 12"
        • 1600W Peak
        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

        Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

        Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

        Thick magnet rubber boot protects against mechanical damages

        High-density composite cone for deep bass boost

        Dual voice coils for wiring flexibility

        There are many car amplifiers and subwoofers on the market, available in a variety of resistance ratings. Dual voice coils give you increased wiring flexibility so you can get the most out of your car stereo system. With an extra set of voice coils and connector plugs available, connection in a 2-, 4- or 8 ohm configuration (depending on the resistance rating) is fast and easy. Connect up a second subwoofer for twice the bass or maximize the power performance of your car amplifier.

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

        Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          400W
          Peak Music Power
          1600W
          Sensitivity
          89dB
          Frequency response
          20-1500  Hz
          Impedance
          4 Ohms

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker type
          Subwoofer
          Speaker size
          30cm (12")
          Number of Loudspeakers
          1

        • Woofer

          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Fiber-composite
          Surround
          Rubber
          Voice coil
          Dual
          Voice coil material
          Copper
          Magnet
          Ferrite
          Magnet mass
          55.4 Oz
          Damper
          NC

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          317  mm
          Product height
          155  mm
          Product width
          317  mm
          Mounting depth
          145.5 mm

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          English, Simplified Chinese
          Cables
          Speaker wires

