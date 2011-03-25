  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Car component speaker

    CSP251/00
    Your mobile music theater
      Car component speaker

      CSP251/00
      Your mobile music theater

      Feel your music with the Philips Car compoent speakers CSP251. These 25mm swivel tweeters feature a soft silk dome for you to enjoy vivid music details in clear sound.

        Your mobile music theater

        hear the difference at high frequency

        • 1" (25mm) tweeter
        Flush, angled or surface mount options

        Flush, angled or surface mount options

        Flush, angled and surface mounting options are all available. These car stereo speakers will install in any car easily, letting you upgrade your factory-installed stereo system and giving you the best possible listening experience in a directional signal source.

        Neodymium magnet for stable performance

        Neodymium magnet for stable performance

        Neodymium is a compact but very strong magnetic material. Compared to traditional speaker magnets such as ferrite and barium, or cheaper piezoelectric crystals, neodymium's stability, strength and size makes it ideal choice for small tweeters. The neodymium magnet ensures stable, high frequency sound reproduction even from a small speaker.

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

        10W sound output power

        Rich bass radiators with 10W output enable small speakers to reproduce bass frequencies more effectively without having to increase their size. So better bass with less space!

        Fits perfectly in all 25mm speaker openings

        Fits perfectly in all 25mm speaker openings.

        Soft silk dome tweeter to restore high fidelity details

        Silk is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high sensitivity and stability, and its tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These soft and light silk domes can capture even the highest musical notes, to make your music full of high fidelity details such as warm, mid-range vocals and vivid, lively trebles. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

        Swivel tweeter to optimize high-frequency response

        High-frequency sounds are directional. If the tweeter is not pointed in the right direction in your car, you may miss out on having the best sound possible. The tweeters inside these Philips car speakers are able to swivel, allowing you to adjust their direction up to 90 degrees and directing the best sound right to your ears regardless of where they are installed in your car.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Frequency response
          2000- 35000  Hz
          Impedance
          4
          Output power (RMS)
          10W
          Sensitivity
          90dB

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker type
          Component speaker
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Tweeter

          Diaphragm
          Dome
          Diaphragm material
          Silk
          Magnet
          Neodynium
          Mounting options
          • Angle mounting
          • Flush mounting
          • Surface mounting
          • Swivel mounting

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese

