      Your mobile music theater

      Feel your music with the Philips Car stereo speakers CSP7020. These 18x26cm 5-way speakers have peak power at 550W, and feature an oval fiber composite cone with a soft PEI dome tweeter so you can enjoy vivid music details and deep bass. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Your mobile music theater

        with 5-way stereo for powerful sound

        • 7"x10" (18cmx26cm)
        • 5-way
        • 550W Peak
        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Strong ferrite magnet for high power performance

        Ferrite is a lightweight but strong material with a permanent and coherent magnetic field. It is the key speaker component that induces the movement of the voice coil and the diaphragm. When an input signal is received, the voice coil acts as an electromagnet that causes the woofer and tweeter diaphragm to either attract or repel. The ferrite magnet produces an even magnetic field for smooth diaphragm movement, ensuring sound output with lower distortion. Using such a stable and highly coercive magnet like ferrite, the voice coil can produce loud sounds while keeping the tone smooth.

        Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

        Butyl rubber surround for maximum smooth response

        Highly responsive butyl rubber connects the woofer diaphragm to the speaker frame to form a surround suspension system. When a sound signal reaches the cone inside the woofer, the stiff yet elastic butyl rubber surround assembly keeps the cone in position, protecting it from strong upward or downward force that may occur when the signal is strong. By doing so, the woofer can withstand the surge of powerful beats and deliver a smooth bass response with a minimum of distortion even from a small speaker.

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        Stylish speaker grille protects against damages

        The speaker grille has been designed to give cars the look of luxury. Composed of two parts - a detachable metal mesh casing and a plastic ring, when installed over the speaker, it fully covers the tweeter dome and speaker cone. Hard and durable, it protects the speakers from accidental kicks and curious fingers, both of which can be damaging to their sound performance.

        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        Soft PEI dome tweeter for warm and textured tones

        PEI (Polyetherimide) is ideal material for tweeter domes due to its light weight, high tensile strength, high stability and tolerance for high temperatures. Inside the tweeter, the small diaphragm (the dome opening) produces high frequency tones. These PEI domes can capture even the highest musical notes to make your music textured with warm, full-range treble. The dome shape also spreads the sound around so that you can hear the high notes from every seat in the car.

        Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

        Fiber-composite cone delivers sound with lowest distortion

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions

        Endurance and performance stability in extreme conditions.

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals

        Simple wires plug-in for designated speaker terminals.

        Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance

        Sturdy fiber-composite cone for all-weather performance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker type
          Coaxial speaker
          Number of ways
          5-way
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2
          Speaker size
          18x26cm (7x10")

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          85W
          Impedance
          4 Ohms
          Frequency response
          26-33k  Hz
          Sensitivity
          91dB

        • Woofer

          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Fiber-composite
          Surround
          Rubber
          Voice coil
          Single
          Voice coil material
          Copper
          Magnet
          Ferrite
          Damper
          Conex
          Magnet mass
          22 Oz

        • Mid-range

          Diaphragm
          Cone
          Diaphragm material
          Paper
          Magnet
          Neodynium
          Size
          55 mm (2-1/6")

        • Tweeter

          Size
          25mm (1" )
          Diaphragm
          Dome
          Diaphragm material
          PEI
          Magnet
          Neodynium

        • Supertweeter

          Diaphragm
          Dome
          Diaphragm material
          PEI
          Size
          15mm (3/5" )

        • Accessories

          Speaker grille
          With metal net
          Quick start guide
          English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese
          Cables
          Speaker wires

        • Dimensions

          Mounting depth
          85
          Product depth
          214  mm
          Product height
          85  mm
          Product width
          282  mm

