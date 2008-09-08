  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    Clock radio for iPod

    DC200/12
    • Wake up to your iPod music Wake up to your iPod music Wake up to your iPod music
      Start a pleasant day with your iPod tunes on the Philips docking entertainment system DC200. Also featuring USB Direct playback and FM digital radio for great selections of music. A progressive volume alarm for a gentle wake-up call. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

        Wake up to your iPod music

        with USB Direct

        • USB
        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod! The dock lets you connect your iPod directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your iPod battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your iPod while it is docked.

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        USB Direct for MP3/WMA music playback

        With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.

        FM digital tuning for station presets

        FM digital tuning for station presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips player. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

        Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

        Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        Aux-in connection for your portable MP3 music player

        5W RMS total output power

        This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          5 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          USB
          USB host
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Audio playback

          Compatible formats
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Direct playback modes
          • play/pause
          • previous/next
          • program play
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • buzzer alarm
          • dual alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Clock enhancements
          • nature sound
          • relaxation music
          • wake to nature sound

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          DC input voltage
          9  V
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Accessories

          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
          • AC-DC adapter

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.15  kg
          Master carton quantity
          4
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Main unit depth
          79  mm
          Master carton depth
          330  mm
          Master carton weight
          4.85  kg
          Main unit height
          80  mm
          Master carton height
          230  mm
          Main unit width
          216  mm
          Master carton width
          227  mm
          Product weight
          0.9  kg
          Packaging height
          109  mm
          Packaging width
          315  mm
          Packaging depth
          107  mm

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod 5th generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod nano
          • iPod mini

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC/DC adaptor
        • Quick use guide
        • User manual

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

