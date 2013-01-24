Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

    DC220/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way! Start your day, your way!
      -{discount-value}

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      DC220/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Start your day, your way!

      Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Start your day, your way!

      Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

      Start your day, your way!

      Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

      Start your day, your way!

      Kick start your day with the Philips clock radio for iPhone/iPod that delivers your favorite tunes in great sound. It features different alarm settings for weekdays and weekends, plus FM radio and MP3 link for more music options.

      Similar products

      See all radios-and-alarm-clocks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Alarm Clock radio for iPod/iPhone

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Start your day, your way!

        Wake up to your iPhone/iPod tunes

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

        Gentle wake up call with an increasing alarm volume

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a powerful, deeper bass

        Bass Reflex Speaker System delivers a deep bass experience from a compact loudspeaker box system. It differs from a conventional loudspeaker box system in the addition of a bass pipe that is acoustically aligned to the woofer to optimize the low frequency roll-off of the system. The result is deeper controlled bass and lower distortion. The system works by resonating the air mass in the bass pipe to vibrate like a conventional woofer. Combined with the response of the woofer, the system extends the overall low frequency sounds to create a whole new dimension of deep bass.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        FM digital tuning with presets

        FM digital tuning with presets

        Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone simultaneously

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Docking entertainment system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The Docking entertainment system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        5W RMS total output power

        This system has 5W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM antenna
          Tuner enhancement
          auto digital tuning

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • buzzer alarm
          • radio alarm
          • repeat alarm (snooze)
          • dual alarm
          Backlight color
          white
          Clock
          • Digital
          • sleep timer
          Display type
          LCD display
          Charging device
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          2 x 2.5 W

        • Loudspeakers

          No. of built-in speakers
          2

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Power type
          AC Input

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          566  mm
          Gross weight
          1.15  kg
          Master carton height
          165  mm
          Master carton depth
          261  mm
          Master carton quantity
          4
          Master carton weight
          4.9  kg
          Packaging width
          255  mm
          Packaging height
          153  mm
          Packaging depth
          139  mm
          Weight
          0.89  kg
          Main unit depth
          139.4  mm
          Main unit height
          105  mm
          Main unit width
          216.9  mm

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • 3.5 mm stereo line in cable
          • AC-DC adapter
          Others
          • Quick start guide
          • User Manual
          Warranty
          Warranty Certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC/DC adaptor
        • User manual
        • Quick start guide

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us