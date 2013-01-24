Home
      Rise and shine

      Rich and clear sound is set free from your iPod/iPhone/iPad by this stylish aluminum docking system. Play and charge your device at the same time, or use the set as an alarm clock to wake up to your favorite music or radio station.

        Rise and shine

        to great music from your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        • Aluminium
        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Weekday/ weekend alarm setting to complement your lifestyle

        Designed with modern day lifestyles in mind, this clock radio has a dual alarm feature, allowing you to set different alarm times for weekdays and weekends or even vary the alarm settings for couples. The alarm settings can be tailored for the same alarm times for the entire week from Monday to Sunday. Or you can set the alarm for an early start on weekdays from Monday to Friday, and lazy lie-ins for Saturday and Sundays. Whichever you choose, this convenient features saves you from the hassle of fiddling with different alarm times every single night.

        10W RMS total output power

        10W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

        Aluminum cabinet for quality look and feel

        Alumimum die casting is lightweight and can withstand the higher temperatures environments, they offer high strength and rigidity along with good corrosion resistance.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        MP3 Link for portable music playback

        The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Play and charge your iPod/iPhone/iPad

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to the Philips system so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone/iPad while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. The system automatically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Gentle wake for a pleasant wake up experience

        Start your day right by waking up gently to a gradually escalating alarm volume. Normal alarm sounds with a preset volume are either too low to wake you up or are so uncomfortably loud that you are rudely jolted awake. Choose to wake up to your favorite music, radio station or buzzer alarm. Gentle wake's alarm volume gradually increases from subtly low to reasonably high in order to gently rouse you.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking system will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone/iPad within a few seconds. With this convenient feature, you do not need to set the time manually.

        Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock your iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates your iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Wake up to your iPod/iPhone/iPad music or radio tunes

        Wake up to music that you love best. Select your favorite radio station or soothing tunes from your iPod/ iPhone/iPad and make a difference to your mornings. The clock starts to play your selection softly, with gradual increases in volume, till it reaches the volume level you chose. Now you can control how you wake up and start your day right every single time.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod mini

        • Audio playback

          Docking playback modes
          • fast forward and backward
          • menu, up and down
          • next and previous track
          • play and pause

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20
          Antenna
          FM Antenna
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • Dual alarm time
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • Gentle Wake
          • Sleep timer
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          Digital
          Display type
          LCD display
          Charging device
          • iPad
          • iPhone
          • iPod

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 5W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Dynamic Bass Boost

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Speaker drivers
          Neodynium magnet system
          Speaker types
          bass reflex speaker system

        • Connectivity

          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in

        • Power

          Mains power
          YES
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
          Backup battery
          AAA (not included)

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate
          • Remote Control
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable

        • Dimensions

          Master carton width
          330  mm
          Master carton height
          351  mm
          Master carton depth
          243  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          5  kg
          Packaging Width
          321  mm
          Packaging Height
          170  mm
          Packaging Depth
          232  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          2.4  kg
          Product width
          263  mm
          Product height
          114  mm
          Product depth
          165  mm
          Weight
          1.4  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • User manual

