    docking entertainment system

    DC350/12
    1 award
    Music system for business executives
      docking entertainment system

      DC350/12
      1 award

      Music system for business executives

      Philips docking entertainment system DC350 plays music from iPhone/iPod and radio. It features a dock for iPhone/iPod to sync music, calendar and to-do lists from PC. Bluetooth® receiver allows hands-free mobile call or music streaming.

        Music system for business executives

        connect, sync and play

        Bluetooth for hands-free calls

        Bluetooth for hands-free calls

        All Philips In-car units featuring Bluetooth are equipped with a built-in Bluetooth module for hands-free phone calls and music streaming from Bluetooth-enabled phones and audio devices. The pairing process is as easy as setting up typical Bluetooth headsets. You can transfer your phone contacts and save your favorite phonebook on the system. You can also easily switch your calls back to your phone for private conversations. With Bluetooth, you can pick up calls without hassle and drive safely with both hands on the wheel.

        Dual alarm time

        Dual alarm time

        The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other to wake up your partner.

        Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

        Bluetooth-enabled mobile phone

        Enjoy music from multiple sources

        Enjoy music from multiple sources

        iPhone, iPod, radio and MP3-link

        iPhone, iPod, radio and MP3-link

        Charge your iPod and iPhone

        Enjoy your favorite MP3 music while charging your iPod/iPhone! The dock lets you connect your portable device directly to your Philips player so you can listen to your favorite music in superb sound. It also charges your iPod/iPhone while it plays so you can enjoy your music and not have to worry about your portable player battery running out. Use the remote control to navigate, select and playback the music stored on your iPod/iPhone. The Philips player automattically charges your portable device while it is docked.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th Generation
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM
          Station presets
          20
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store
          Antenna
          FM Antenna

        • Audio Playback

          Cradle playback mode
          • Charging iPhone
          • Charging iPod
          • Play and Pause
          • Next and Previous track
          • Fast forward and backward

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth profiles
          • Handsfree
          • Headset
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          Line of sight, 10M or 30FT
          Bluetooth version
          2.0+EDR
          MP3-Link
          Yes, 3.5mm jack

        • Convenience

          Clock/Version
          Digital
          Alarms
          • Dual alarm time
          • Radio Alarm
          • Repeat alarm (snooze)
          • 24 hour alarm reset
          • Buzzer Alarm
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          White
          User convenience
          Sleep Timer
          Remote Control
          Multi-functional

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 3W
          Sound System
          Stereo
          Sound Enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume Control
          Volume Control up/down

        • Loudspeakers

          Built-in speakers
          2
          Neodynium magnet system
          Yes

        • Power

          Mains power
          YES
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product depth
          144  mm
          Product height
          184  mm
          Product width
          173  mm
          Weight
          1.37  kg
          Packaging Depth
          192  mm
          Packaging Height
          221  mm
          Packaging Width
          213  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.65  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • USB cable
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • Remote Control
          • User Manual
          • Warranty certificate

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • USB cable
        • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Remote Control
        • User Manual
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            • iPhone is required in order to use the speaker phone functionalities

