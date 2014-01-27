  • Free Delivery Islandwide

        DVD component Hi-Fi system

        DVD component Hi-Fi system

        Total:

        Enjoy high fidelity music and movies

        Obsessed with sound

        • Dock for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • HDMI 1080p

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 50W
          Sound System
          Dolby Digital
          Sound Enhancement
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Loudness

        • Loudspeakers

          Loudspeaker types
          Dome tweeter
          Main Speaker
          • 5" woofer
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • Speaker grilles detachable
          Loudspeaker enhancement
          gold-plate speaker connectors

        • Audio playback

          Disc playback modes
          • fast forward/backward
          • next/previous track search
          • repeat/shuffle/program
          Docking playback modes
          • play and pause
          • fast forward and backward
          • menu, up and down
          • next and previous track
          USB Direct playback modes
          • play/pause
          • fast backward/fast forward
          • previous/next
          • repeat
          • shuffle
          • stop
          Playback media
          • CD
          • CD-R/RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA-CD
          • USB flash drive
          Others
          ID3-tag support

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD
          • DVD-Video
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • DivX Ultra
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • USB flash drive
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Standard Play
          • Search forward/reverse
          • Fast Backward
          • Fast Forward
          • Pause
          • Skip
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • A-B Repeat
          • Repeat
          • Angle
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          • Parental control
          • Disc Menu
          • OSD
          DVD Region Code
          3
          Video Enhancement
          Progressive Scan

        • Picture/Display

          Picture enhancement
          • Video upscaling
          • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)

        • Digital Photo Playback

          Picture Compression Format
          JPEG
          Picture Enhancement
          • High Definition Resolution
          • Rotate
          • Slideshow with MP3 playback
          • Zoom
          Playback Media
          • CD-R/RW
          • DVD+R/+RW
          • DVD-R/-RW
          • USB flash drive

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          20
          RDS
          • station name
          • program type
          • radio text
          • RDS clock set
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)
          Tuner enhancement
          • Easy set (plug & play)
          • auto digital tuning
          • auto scan
          Tuner bands
          • FM mono
          • FM stereo

        • Connectivity

          Front / Side connections
          USB 2.0
          MP3 Link
          3.5mm stereo line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Rear Connections
          • HDMI output
          • Composite video (CVBS) output
          • Digital coaxial out
          • AUX in
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • Left and right speakers

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          • iPod Alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          VFD display
          Indications
          DIM mode
          On-Screen Display languages
          • English
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Thai
          EasyLink (HDMI-CEC)
          • One touch play
          • One touch standby
          • System volume control

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • AC Power Cord
          • FM antenna
          • 3.5mm stereo line in cable
          • Warranty certificate
          Remote control
          44-key remote with 2xAAA batteries
          User Manual
          English, Traditional Chinese

        • Dimensions

          Main unit width
          250  mm
          Main unit height
          92  mm
          Main unit depth
          285  mm
          Main speaker width
          174  mm
          Main speaker height
          260  mm
          Main speaker depth
          240  mm
          Packaging width
          425  mm
          Packaging height
          441  mm
          Packaging depth
          310  mm

        • Power

          Power supply
          110-127V / 220-240V, ~50-60Hz

        • iPad compatibility

          Compatible with
          iPad

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano 1st Generation
          • iPod nano 2nd Generation
          • iPod nano 3rd Generation
          • iPod nano 4th Generation
          • iPod nano 5th Generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd Generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Be the first to review this item

