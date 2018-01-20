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Discontinued

Micro music system

DCM2260W/12

2

| (1) Review

Sound system that fits your home

Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors.This micro music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment.

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Obsessed with sound

Sound system that fits your home

  • DualDock for iPod/iPhone

  • Desktop or wall-mount option

  • CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM

  • 20W max

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

20W RMS maximum output power

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

Play MP3-CD, CD and CD-R/RW

MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
1

20/01/2018

Indonesia

Indonesia

The device has a CD slot-in mechanism which is failing

At the beginning we were very happy. The design was interesting, the sound very good but soon we realized that two items were rather annoying : the CD slot-in mechanism which was always very slow to eject any CD, and the FM antenna, which is a simple black wire (when product is in white or light grey) that you don't know where to place. You need it to ensure a good reception, but it kills the overall design. Now the CD slot-in mechanism isn't functioning anymore and CD is blocked inside. We hear a simple noise when we press eject and the device says that there's no CD.... All functions around Apple products support are ok, except that my iPod 2nd Gen never worked on it.

This review was made for DCM2260W Micro music system

This review was made for DCM2260W Micro music system

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