2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM2260W/12
Sound system that fits your home
Play and charge all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with DualDock via Lightning & 30pins connectors.This micro music system sounds sensational, and offers an added bonus-it looks great in any home, with 2 in 1 table stand for flexible placment.
DualDock for iPod/iPhone
Desktop or wall-mount option
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
20W max
The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.
MP3 stands for "MPEG 1 Audio layer-7.6 cm (3") .MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format used on the world wide web, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
dom72
20/01/2018
Indonesia
The device has a CD slot-in mechanism which is failing
At the beginning we were very happy. The design was interesting, the sound very good but soon we realized that two items were rather annoying : the CD slot-in mechanism which was always very slow to eject any CD, and the FM antenna, which is a simple black wire (when product is in white or light grey) that you don't know where to place. You need it to ensure a good reception, but it kills the overall design. Now the CD slot-in mechanism isn't functioning anymore and CD is blocked inside. We hear a simple noise when we press eject and the device says that there's no CD.... All functions around Apple products support are ok, except that my iPod 2nd Gen never worked on it.
This review was made for DCM2260W Micro music system
This review was made for DCM2260W Micro music system