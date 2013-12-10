2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system features wOOx technology, delivering powerful bass. The angled speaker design gives a wide stereo audio experience and the mono block design fits any home.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
50W max, Bass radiator
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
shinytiger
10/12/2013
한국
전체적으로는 상품이 마음에 드는데...
정말 필요하고 마음에 들어서 구입을 했는데 기능은 다 정상적으로 작동하지만 각각의 버튼들이 정확하게 들어맞지 않고 다 삐뚤삐뚤해서 보기가 싫네요.. 교환해도 비슷한 상품이 올거 같아서 그냥 씁니다..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3155 마이크로 뮤직 시스템
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DCM3155 마이크로 뮤직 시스템