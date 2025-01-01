2 year warranty
Discontinued
DCM3175/12
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with the iPhone 5 & iPad mini's Lightning connector, this Philips micro sound system features an active subwoofer for powerful bass. The angled speaker design gives a wide stereo sound and the mono block design fits any home.
with Lightning connector
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
80W max, 2.1 system
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone/iPad via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to worry about the battery running out.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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