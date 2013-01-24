Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Push pull smart door lock

    DDL111LAFBB/97
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Wonderful life starts from Alpha Wonderful life starts from Alpha Wonderful life starts from Alpha
      -{discount-value}

      Push pull smart door lock

      DDL111LAFBB/97
      Overall Rating / 5

      Wonderful life starts from Alpha

      With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

      Push pull smart door lock

      Wonderful life starts from Alpha

      With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

      Wonderful life starts from Alpha

      With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

      Push pull smart door lock

      Wonderful life starts from Alpha

      With simplicity brought by speedy unlock and auto lock and safety ensured by dual verification and C-grade lock cylinder, Alpha is a solid choice for a smart life. The ergonomic design even makes it a pleasure to push the door open. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Door locks

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Push pull smart door lock

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Wonderful life starts from Alpha

        Full automatic: more safety & freedom

        • Intuitive push-pull use
        • System wake-up by manual touch
        • Auto Locking Function
        Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

        Enjoy the reassurance after you close the door

        Philips EasyKey Alpha employs full automatic mortise. Without the need for any extra action, the deadbolt will spontaneously pop out after you close the door. If the door is not locked properly, the mortise will give an alarm to remind you of the door lock status.

        Protect your password security in real time

        Protect your password security in real time

        Philips EasyKey Alpha comes with the feature of Fake PIN Code technology which allows you to enter random number combinations to successfully get identified as long as there is consecutive input of the real password. This feature can effectively prevent peeping and safeguard your real password.

        Protect home security at all time

        Protect home security at all time

        Philips EasyKey Alpha is featured with all-around alarm functions which not only improves the anti-theft level of your home and safeguard you and your family in real time, but also reminds you of the door lock status to create convenience for use.

        Dual verification unlocking: Security is never forgotten

        Dual verification unlocking: Security is never forgotten

        In dual verification mode, you can use a combination of any two factors (fingerprint, password and card) as the unlocking solution to ensure doubled security for your home.

        IML brushed finishing: Smooth and wearable, always like new

        IML brushed finishing: Smooth and wearable, always like new

        The IML brushed surface has the hardness higher than 2H. Besides, it's waterproof, moisture proof and can keep fingerprint residue out.

        Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

        Intuitive fingerprinting: Unlock swiftly at one go

        The fingerprint sensor is integrated in the push-pull handle so that when you hold the handle, your finger will naturally fall on the snesor. You can simply reach out and intuitively touch the sensor, then push to open after a successful fingerprint verification. The one-step unlocking feature will definately bring you a fast and convenient door opening experience.

        One-key outside forced lock: Instant alarm upon inside unloc

        One-key outside forced lock: Instant alarm upon inside unloc

        Before leaving home, you can touch the outside forced lock key to enable the function. In this mode, opening the door from inside the room will trigger an alarm. This feature can effectively warn you of security risks and upgrade the level of home security.

        Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open the door at one

        Patented full auto mortise: Unlock and open the door at one

        The upgraded full automatic mortise makes it possible for instant unlocking right after a successful verification. Once you are recognized, you can directly push or pull the handle to open the door, which greatly simplifies the use of your door lock and brings you a fast and convenient in and out experience.

        Safe handle: No more safety risks, be reassured while away

        Safe handle: No more safety risks, be reassured while away

        You can enable the safe handle function before you leave home. After the door is locked, the indoor handle will be fixed to ensure that nobody could open the door by pushing the indoor handle. This feature can effectively prevents unlocking from indoor, thus eliminating security risks and improves anti-theft performance.

        C grade lock cylinder: Higher reliability and security

        C grade lock cylinder: Higher reliability and security

        Lock cylinder is the key component that controls the opening of the lock and is compared to the heart of a lock. C grade lock cylinder employs multiple antitheft technologies with unique design of the pin tumbler and vane structure, and is able to give high performance on preventing technical lockpicking.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessory Parts

          Accessorial Battery
          4 AA alkaline batteries
          Certificate
          Yes
          Drilling Template
          Yes
          Installation Accessories
          Yes
          Mechanical Key
          2 keys
          Mortise
          Yes
          Mounting Plate
          Yes
          Quick Start Guide
          Yes
          Cleaning Pad
          Yes
          Smart Key Tag
          2 cards
          User Manual
          Yes
          Warranty Card
          Yes

        • Access Solution

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Card/Key Tag
          Yes
          Fingerprint
          Yes
          Mechanical Key
          Yes
          Password/PIN Code
          Yes

        • Design & Appearance

          Color
          Obsidian black
          Emergency Escape Design
          Indoor fast opening mortise
          Ergonomic Design
          Push-pull handle design
          Fingerprint Sensor
          Semiconductor
          Handle
          Push-pull handle
          Main Material
          Zinc alloy and aluminium alloy
          Surface Processing
          Electroplating

        • Easy Operation

          Indicator
          • Door locks status prompt
          • Low battery prompt
          • Mute status prompt
          • Outside forced lock prompt
          • System locking prompt
          Voice Guide
          Human voice guide

        • Installation

          Door Opening Direction
          • Left inward opening
          • Left outward opening
          • Right inward opening
          • Right outward oepning
          Door Thickness
          • 38-60 mm
          • 60-90 mm
          • 90-120 mm
          • Other range*
          Door Type
          • Antitheft door
          • Copper door
          • Wooden door
          Multi-lock Point
          No

        • Lock Capacity

          Card/Key Tag
          Up to 100
          Fingerprint
          Up to 100
          Master PIN Code
          1
          One-time PIN Code
          1
          User PIN Code
          Up to 10

        • Mode

          Operationg Mode
          • Auto mode
          • Manual mode
          System Setup Mode
          • Dual verification mode
          • Normal mode

        • Power Specification

          Battery Type
          Alkaline Batteries
          Emergency Power Supply
          5V power bank
          Maximum Batteries Capacity
          8 batteries
          Power Supply
          4 AA batteries
          Time of Use
          10 months*
          Working Voltage
          4.5-6V

        • Smart Lock Functions

          Alarm Function
          • Anti-dismantle alarm
          • Outside forced lock alarm
          Locking Function
          • Indoor deadlock
          • System locking
          Mortise
          • Full auto mortise
          • Hidden C-grade lock cylinder
          Safety Function
          • Dual verification
          • Fake PIN code
          • Outside forced lock function
          • Safe handle funtion

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • May be less depending on the actual usage.
            • Please contact our service agents or authorized dealers for other door range.

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us