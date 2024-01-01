USB-C to Lightning cable DLC6541LW/40
USB-C to Lightning cable DLC6541LW/40
Premium USB-C to Lightning cable
Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Micro USB enabled devices
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Premium USB-C to Lightning cable Silicone wrapped Sync and Charge 1 m White Supports USB 2.0 data transfer
Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate
Flexible and durable cable design
Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.
Compatibility
Compatible with
Mobile phones
PCs & laptops
Cable specs
Length
3 ft Length
1
m Data transfer rate
480 Mbps USB version
2.0
Design and finishing
Color(s)
Black Materials
PVC wrapped
Packaging dimensions
Packaging type
Box Number of products included
1 EAN
48 95229 14388 3
Outer Carton
Number of consumer packagings
2 GTIN
1 48 95229 14388 0
Inner Carton
Number of consumer packagings
1 GTIN
2 48 95229 14388 7
Product dimensions
Cable length
100
cm
