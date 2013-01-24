Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    USB power bank

    DLP1010C/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank
      -{discount-value}

      USB power bank

      DLP1010C/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device.

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device.

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device.

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device.

      Similar products

      See all phone-chargers

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        USB power bank

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Slim and powerful power bank

        with PD fast charging

        LED power-indicator light

        The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        USB-C port with Power Delivery support

        USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

        Technical Specifications

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          19  cm
          Width
          11  cm
          Height
          23  cm
          Length
          7.5  inch
          Width
          4.3  inch
          Height
          9.1  inch
          Gross weight
          2.044  kg
          Nett weight
          1.26  kg
          Tare weight
          0.784  kg
          Gross weight
          4.506  lb
          Nett weight
          2.778  lb
          Tare weight
          1.728  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 10379 9

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          40  cm
          Width
          34.5  cm
          Height
          25.5  cm
          Length
          15.7  inch
          Width
          13.6  inch
          Height
          10.0  inch
          Gross weight
          13.014  kg
          Nett weight
          7.56  kg
          Tare weight
          5.454  kg
          Gross weight
          28.691  lb
          Nett weight
          16.667  lb
          Tare weight
          12.024  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 10379 2

        • Packaging dimensions

          Gross weight
          0.274  kg
          Nett weight
          0.21  kg
          Tare weight
          0.064  kg
          Gross weight
          0.604  lb
          Nett weight
          0.463  lb
          Tare weight
          0.141  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 10379 5

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Charging cable

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices

        • Power

          Output
          37Wh
          USB-C Port: PD 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A QC Port: DC 5V/3A,9V/2A, 12V/1.5A USB Port: DC 5V/2.1A
          Power input
          5V, 1A/2.1A or 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
          Micro USB: 5V, 1A/2.1A USB-C: 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Battery Capacity
          10000mAh

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us