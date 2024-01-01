  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    USB power bank

    DLP1924NB/40
    Slim and powerful power bank
      USB power bank

      DLP1924NB/40
      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device. See all benefits

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device. See all benefits

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device. See all benefits

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. 2.1A quick charge dual USB to charge your latest device. See all benefits

        Slim and powerful power bank

        with a portable back-up power pack

        • 27000 mAh
        • 2 USB chaging ports
        • Black

        LED power-indicator light

        The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

        The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices

        • Power

          Output
          5V/2.4A
          USB1 & 2 : 5V/2.4 A Max 2.1A
          Power input
          USB 5V/2A
          MicroUSB : 5V/2A
          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Battery Capacity
          10000mAh 37Wh

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          EAN
          48 95229 14268 8

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 14268 2

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 14268 5

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          14.2  cm
          Width
          7.2  cm
          Depth
          4.09  cm

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Micro-USB

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

