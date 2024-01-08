  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 2A with max 10W output. With1m USB-A to Ligtning cable. See all benefits

      USB wall charger

      Dual USB wall charger

      Charge cell phone and tablet in full speed at the same time to gain back max power in short time. Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. Total 2A with max 10W output. With1m USB-A to Ligtning cable. See all benefits

        Dual USB wall charger

        Maximim 10W output

        • 2 USB chaging ports
        • White

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

        2 USB charging ports provide total 3.4A output

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Smart protection against overheat, overvoltage & overcurrent

        Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent

        Technical Specifications

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          UK type
          Output
          1A/5V + 2.4A/5V
          1A/5V + 2.4A/5V Max. 17W
          Power input
          AC 100 - 240V, 50 - 60Hz

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 14277 0

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          2
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 14277 7

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          1
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 14277 4

        • Product dimensions

          Weight
          0.035  kg

