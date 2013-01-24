Home
    USB power bank

    DLP7719N/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank Slim and powerful power bank
      -{discount-value}

      USB power bank

      DLP7719N/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output.

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. See all benefits

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. See all benefits

      USB power bank

      Slim and powerful power bank

      Micro and Type-C input , Double USB-A and USB-C output. See all benefits

        Slim and powerful power bank

        with a portable back-up power pack

        • 10,000 mAh
        • Dual USB

        LED power-indicator light

        The discreet LED light glows softly to let you know at a glance that the unit is powered.

        Works anywhere - great when you're not near a power source

        Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously

        Micro-USB cable included to connect and charge

        The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.

        Technical Specifications

        • Compatibility

          Works with the following
          USB charged devices

        • Power

          Output
          37Wh
          OUT 1 : 5V/1A OUT 2 : 5V/2.1A
          Power input
          5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
          USB-C: 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A
          Battery Capacity
          10000mAh

        • Packaging dimensions

          Number of products included
          1
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          19.5  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Depth
          3  cm
          Height
          7.7  inch
          Width
          4.1  inch
          Depth
          1.2  inch
          Gross weight
          0.278  kg
          Nett weight
          0.228  kg
          Tare weight
          0.05  kg
          Gross weight
          0.613  lb
          Nett weight
          0.503  lb
          Tare weight
          0.110  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 11250 6

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          6
          Length
          17  cm
          Width
          10.5  cm
          Height
          21  cm
          Length
          6.7  inch
          Width
          4.1  inch
          Height
          8.3  inch
          Gross weight
          1.968  kg
          Nett weight
          1.368  kg
          Tare weight
          0.6  kg
          Gross weight
          4.339  lb
          Nett weight
          3.016  lb
          Tare weight
          1.323  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11250 0

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          36
          Length
          36  cm
          Width
          33.5  cm
          Height
          20  cm
          Length
          14.2  inch
          Width
          13.2  inch
          Height
          7.9  inch
          Gross weight
          12.308  kg
          Nett weight
          8.208  kg
          Tare weight
          4.1  kg
          Gross weight
          27.134  lb
          Nett weight
          18.095  lb
          Tare weight
          9.039  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11250 3

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          13.6  cm
          Width
          6.8  cm
          Depth
          1.6  cm
          Height
          5.4  inch
          Width
          2.7  inch
          Depth
          0.6  inch
          Weight
          0.228  kg
          Weight
          0.503  lb

        • Accessories

          Cables
          Micro-USB

