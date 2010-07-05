  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker

    DS1100/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      docking speaker

      DS1100/12
      Overall Rating / 5

      Obsessed with sound

      Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Obsessed with sound

      Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

      Obsessed with sound

      Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Obsessed with sound

      Delivering full and rich sound, the compact Philips DS1100/12 docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device.

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker

        docking speaker

        Total:

        Obsessed with sound

        Fill your bedroom with music and style

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iPhone OS 3.0
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          Clock
          • digital display
          • analog display
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to nature sounds
          • wake up to photo
          • sleep timer

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V

        • Convenience

          Clock
          Digital
          Charging device
          iPhone

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Output power
          4 W RMS

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Neodynium magnet system

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.03  kg
          Master carton dimensions
          204 x 196 x 273  mm
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          2.35  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          171 x 67 x 171  mm
          Weight
          0.75  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.