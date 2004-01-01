  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Delivering surprisingly rich sound, this DS1150/11 compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPod/iPhone's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.

        Sound that fits your home

        Obsessed with sound

        • with 30-pin connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • USB port for charging
        • 6W
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

        When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

        4W RMS total output power

        RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. Essentially, amplifiers are limited by the electrical energy they can amplify and loudspeakers by the electrical energy they can convert into sound energy, without distorting the audio signal. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          4 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Convenience

          Clock
          Digital
          Charging device
          • iPod
          • iPhone

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.08  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          176 x 176 x 77  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          222 x 139 x 222 mm
          Product weight
          0.88  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod classic
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • DockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Sound settings
          • 5 band equalizer
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5V

