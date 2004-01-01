  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    DS1400/12
      Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

        Sound that fits your home

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

        Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

        Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          6 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Connectivity

          USB port
          for charging any mobile device

        • Convenience

          Clock
          • Digital
          • 24/12 hour display
          Date
          MMDD/DDMM

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Weight incl. Packaging
          0.78  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          141 x 95 x 133  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          169 x 194 x 123 mm
          Product weight
          0.67  kg

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S Plus
          • iPhone SE

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          • ClockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iPod Touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Clock
          analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

