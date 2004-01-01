Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Sound that fits your home
Compatible with iPhone5 and the latest iPods via the Lightning connector, DS1400 docking speaker gives you great sound. For added versatility it features a USB port for charging a second mobile device, even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
docking speaker
Total:
recurring payment
Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.
Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod or iPhone when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.
For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Sound
Connectivity
Convenience
Power
Dimensions
iPod compatibility
iPhone compatibility
iPod/iPhone/iPad App
iPod/iPhone App
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.