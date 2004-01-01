  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    docking speaker

    DS1600/12
    • Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad
      -{discount-value}

      docking speaker

      DS1600/12

      Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.

      Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      docking speaker

      Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

      The DS1600 docking speaker plays and charges all your iPod/iPhone/iPad with Philips DualDock via Lightning & 30pin connectors. It gives you full & rich sound and features a USB port for charging a second mobile device for added versatility.

      Similar products

      See all Docking station

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        docking speaker

        docking speaker

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Sound that fits your home for iPod/iPhone/iPad

        • DualDock
        • for iPod/iPhone/iPad
        • USB port for charging
        • 8W
        DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

        DualDock to charge & play Apple devices (Lightning & 30-pin)

        The innovative Philips DualDock with Lightning and 30-pin connector can charge and play any Apple device. Created to meld sleek styling with effortless functionality, you can switch between either connecter in a flash. Enjoy your favorite tunes no matter what Apple device you want to use.

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        Charge second mobile device via USB port

        For added convenience, this speaker also boasts a USB port for charging a second mobile device even when your iPod/iPhone is docked.

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free ClockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. ClockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Auto synchronization of time or date when docked

        Docking station automatically synchronizes the clock or date with your iPod/iPhone/iPad when docked. Just press a button to switch between clock or date display.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          8 W RMS
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes
          USB port
          for charging second mobile device

        • Convenience

          Clock
          • Digital
          • 24/12 hour display
          Date
          MMDD/DDMM

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          96 x 225 x 143  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          127 x 261 x 187 mm

        • iPod compatibility

          via Lightning connector
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation
          via 30-pin connector
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 3rd generation
          • iPod touch 4th generation
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S Plus
          • iPhone SE
          via 30-pin connector
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4
          • iPhone 4S

        • iPad compatibility

          via Lightning connector
          • iPad mini
          • iPad with Retina display
          via 30-pin connector
          • iPad
          • iPad 2

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          App name
          • ClockStudio
          • Free download from App store
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          5-day weather forecast
          Yes
          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3
          Compatibility
          iPod touch, iPhone, iPad iOS 4.3 or later
          Clock
          analog display, digital display, digital display with slideshow background

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications based on my preferences and behavior, about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time !

            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.