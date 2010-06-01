  • Free Delivery Islandwide

    docking speaker

    DS3000/12
    Obsessed with sound
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Overall Rating / 5

      Obsessed with sound

      On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility. See all benefits

        Obsessed with sound

        Fill your space with music and style

        • for iPod/iPhone
        • Battery/AC powered
        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

        The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

        Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        PC synchronization with your iPod/iPhone

        Dock it, play it, sync it and charge it! Dig in to your favorite music on your iPod or iPhone while it charges and synchronizes with your PC via USB – and enjoy superb sound quality together with thoroughly unbeatable convenience. Let the great tunes go on and on – without ever running out of power.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power
          8 W RMS
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound system
          stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Speaker drivers
          Neodynium magnet system

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Yes
          PC Link
          USB 2.0

        • Convenience

          Charging device
          iPhone

        • Power

          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Power supply
          • battery
          • 100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery life time
          8  hour(s)

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          • MP3 Link cable
          • USB cable

        • Dimensions

          Gross weight
          1.33  kg
          Master carton quantity
          2
          Master carton weight
          3.03  kg
          Weight
          0.96  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          210 x 150 x 135  mm
          Master carton dimensions
          300 x 240 x 145  mm

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod
          • iPod classic
          • iPod mini
          • iPod nano
          • iPod nano 1st generation
          • iPod nano 2nd generation
          • iPod nano 3rd generation
          • iPod nano 4th generation
          • iPod nano 5th generation
          • iPod nano 6th generation
          • iPod touch
          • iPod touch 2nd generation
          • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
          • iPod with color display
          • iPod 5th generation

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone
          • iPhone 3G
          • iPhone 3GS
          • iPhone 4

        • iPod/iPhone/iPad App

          Compatibility
          iOS 4.3 to iOS 10.3

        • iPod/iPhone App

          App name
          DockStudio
          Free download from App store
          Yes
          Alarm
          • multiple alarms
          • sleep timer
          • wake up to music
          • wake up to nature sounds
          • wake up to photo
          Playback
          • album/track navigation
          • playback controls
          7000+ Internet radio stations
          Yes
          Clock
          • analog display
          • digital display
          Sound settings
          • DBB
          • DSC-Flat,Pop,Rock,Jazz,Classic
          Worldwide weather forecast
          Yes

