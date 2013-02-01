  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      Sound that fits your home

      Compatible with iPhone 5 and the latest iPods through the Lightning connector, DS3205 docking speaker plays music from your iPod/iPhone in crystal-clear sound. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility. See all benefits

        Sound that fits your home

        • with Lightning connector
        • for iPod/iPhone
        • 10W, Battery or AC operated
        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

        Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Audio-in for easy portable music playback

        Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

        Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

        Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • iPhone compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPhone 5
          • iPhone 6
          • iPhone 6 plus
          • iPhone 6S
          • iPhone 6S Plus
          • iPhone SE

        • iPod compatibility

          Compatible with
          • iPod nano 7th generation
          • iPod touch 5th generation

        • Sound

          Sound system
          stereo
          Volume control
          up/down
          Sound enhancement
          Dynamic Bass Boost
          Output power
          10 W RMS

        • Connectivity

          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
          Battery type
          AA size (LR6)
          Number of batteries
          4
          Battery life time
          8  hr

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          224 x 120 x 162  mm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          240 x 145 x 240 mm
          Product weight
          1.1  kg
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.33  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

